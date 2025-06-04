Marlins Make History—But Not in a Good Way

The Colorado Rockies are the worst team in baseball. Not just in 2025. Not just in this decade. We’re talking history-of-the-sport levels of bad. And yet, here we are—the Miami Marlins just got swept by them.

Not “lost a series.” Not “dropped two of three.”

Swept. It was by a team that had gone 57 straight series without managing one.

The Rockies’ 3-2 win on Wednesday sealed their first sweep since May 13, 2024, and their first series win of any kind in 263 days. They are now 12-50. That’s a .194 winning percentage—otherwise known as “you’d get DFA’d if this were your batting average.”

And yet, somehow, the Marlins got run off the field three straight times by them.

From World Series Pipe Dreams to This

Let’s not pretend the Marlins were contenders. At 23-37, they weren’t fooling anyone. But there was at least some dignity. Some effort. Some believe the farm system, pitching pipeline, or sheer randomness might eventually float them out of the basement.

Not anymore.

Because now they have to wear this like a scarlet letter: “The only team to get swept by the worst team in history.”

This isn’t like losing to a hot underdog. The Rockies didn’t catch fire. They just caught Miami. And the Marlins folded.

It Took Everything—and Still They Lost

In the finale, the Rockies scratched out a 3-2 win. And in classic 2025 Marlins fashion, they blew it even when they had a chance.

Bottom of the seventh. Jesús Sánchez on first, Liam Hicks ropes a double to left. Sánchez rounds third and goes for it. Jordan Beck to Orlando Arcia to Jacob Stallings. Bang-bang at the plate. Out.

That’s the highlight of the Rockies’ season. That play alone might get printed on their 2025 team calendar.

Victor Vodnik and Tyler Kinley locked it down in the eighth and ninth as if they were closing Game 7. Meanwhile, the Marlins looked like they were trying to miss the postseason in June—and doing a great job of it.

The Shame of It All

Let’s be clear: This is less about Colorado turning a corner and more about Miami reaching a new floor.

The Rockies are still on pace for 131 losses. Yes, you read that right. They’re threatening to obliterate the modern record of 121 set by the White Sox just last year. Their run differential is still an abysmal -181, even after this “dominant” three-game stretch.

This sweep doesn’t lift Colorado out of anything. But it drags Miami into something. Into the kind of shame that lingers long after the season’s over.

The Marlins didn’t just lose to a bad team. Since April, they have lost three straight to a team using every game like a public spring training session. Some teams in Japan, Korea, or Mexico might be more competitive than the Rockies this year.

And yet, the Marlins showed up, went scoreless in key spots, got thrown out at the plate, and flew out with their heads down, and their season further spiraled.

Rock Bottom, Meet Miami

The Rockies are suitable for a start to the week. They’re heading home to face the Mets, and reality will almost certainly return. But this sweep will stick.

For the Marlins? They now carry a scarlet “L”, knowing they were that team. The one that gave the worst team in baseball a reason to smile for the first time in 13 months.

Maybe that’s what the 2025 Marlins will be remembered for. It’s not a rebuild. Not a breakout. Not even a last-place finish.

It’s just the team that got swept by 12-50 Colorado.

Good luck shaking that.