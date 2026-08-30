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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Abner Uribe News During Rangers Series

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Milwaukee Brewers announced Abner Uribe news before their upcoming series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Milwaukee Brewers have taken a 2-0 lead over the Texas Rangers, further cementing their place at the top of the National League. Before the third and final game against the Rangers, they announced news about Abner Uribe.

The Brewers enter Sunday’s game with an 85-51 record. Starting on Monday, the Brewers will start a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Sunday’s game starts at 1:10 PM Central Time, 2:10 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Abner Uribe News

Philadelphia Phillies v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 14: Abner Uribe #45 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after the third out in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field on June 14, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Uribe has been on a rehab assignment since August 25th, 2026. The Brewers have announced news regarding Uribe’s return to the MLB team.

“Made rehab appearances for High-A Wisconsin on Aug. 25 and 28, and he is expected to be active for the Brewers’ series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs,” the team wrote on MLB.com

Additionally, some insiders have similar reports.

“Abner Uribe and JoJo Romero are back with the Brewers today. Uribe should be activated from the IL on Monday for the start of the Cubs series. For Romero, TBD,” Adam McCalvy reports.

Having the 26-year-old arm back in the bullpen will be a sight for sore eyes.

Looking at Abner Uribe’s Rehab Assignment

Milwaukee Brewers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – APRIL 23: Abner Uribe #45 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks off the field after giving up the winning home run to Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning at Comerica Park on April 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Uribe’s rehab assignment was extended from one game to two games.

Abner Uribe will pitch again tonight for the @TimberRattlers. ‘He didn’t feel great the next day’ after his last rehab outing, Pat Murphy said. ‘We just want to make sure, you know? He’s very important to us,” McCalvy wrote on social media.

McCalvy also took to X to reveal how Uribe’s second rehab appearance went.

“In Appleton tonight: JoJo Romero: Three up, three down, three strikeouts. Abner Uribe: Three up, three down, two strikeouts,” McCalvy reports.

Abner Uribe versus the Chicago Cubs

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 22: Abner Uribe #45 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after getting Jorge Polanco #11 of the New York Mets (not pictured) to ground out in the in the eighth inning at American Family Field on July 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

While it’s unfortunate that Uribe couldn’t be ready to help the Brewers when facing the Rangers, it’s a good thing he’ll be back to play the pesky Cubs.

Luckily for the Brewers, Uribe has done well against them.

In 32 at-bats, Uribe has only surrendered three hits, and only one was for extra bases. Michael Conforto, Ian Happ, and Nico Hoerner are the only three batters to record a hit against Uribe.

Additionally, he has recorded nine strikeouts and five walks.

One way or another, Uribe returning to the bullpen is nothing but good news for the Brewers.

For everyone else, it’s nothing but bad news.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Abner Uribe News During Rangers Series

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