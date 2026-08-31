Baseball’s Best Prospect has Implausibly Good Baseball Name

You know how baseball players, when doing a home run trot, tend to point to the sky at least once? One in particular might want to be particularly grateful to the man above. The sport that brought us each of Cannonball Titcomb, Chicken Wolf, Pretzels Getzien, Stubby Clapp and Cool Papa Bell has another excellent name in the pipeline – and this one may be particularly apt for baseball.

A Long And Storied History Of Ridiculous Baseball Names

Apt baseball names have happened before. Fielder Jones was an actual major-league outfielder. Early Wynn recorded 300 wins. Grant Balfour and Bob Walk had control problems, James Outman gets out a lot, Colin Holderman has 11 holds so far this season, and Homer Bush was a hitter named after the thing hitters are supposed to do. There have also been pitchers named Scott Diamond and Thomas Diamond, and Kutter Crawford did indeed throw a cutter.

Factor in nicknames, and baseball names get even more – let’s call it – diverse. Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd, whose nickname became so familiar that his actual first name became redundant. Rollie Fingers. Goose Gossage. Catfish Hunter. Tug McGraw, who sounds like a postman in a children’s story. Coco Crisp spent 15 years in the majors with the name of a breakfast cereal. Razor Shines. Urban Shocker, who won 187 major-league games. Orval Overall. Oyster Burns. Pickles Dillhoefer. Boof Bonser. Wonderful Terrific Monds. Johnny Dickshot, who somehow compounded matters by acquiring the nickname “Ugly.” Great names at all, But the sport now has a new contender, and this one happens to be the best prospect in the world.

His name is Jesús Made.

Written down, it is difficult to imagine a better name for somebody apparently created specifically to play baseball and its pointing-at-the-sky ways. Technically, Made’s surname is pronounced “mah-DAY”, but if we all collectively agree not to do that, he has no functional recourse.

Brewers Have Baseball’s Best Prospect

To be fair, Made’s name is an afterthought to his abilities on the field. As of their latest update to their Top 100 Prospects list, MLB Pipeline ranks Made as the #1 prospect in the whole of baseball.

Made, a native of the Dominican Republic, signed with the Brewers as an international free agent in January 2024, aged only 16. A switch-hitting infielder, he immediately established himself as one of the outstanding young players in the minor leagues. Aged 17, he hit .331/.458/.554 with six home runs, 28 stolen bases and more walks than strikeouts in 51 Dominican Summer League games, leading to the Brewers aggressively promoting him in 2025 – Made began the year with Single-A Carolina, moved to High-A Wisconsin and finished it with Double-A Biloxi despite not turning 19 until the following May. He was named the Brewers’ Minor League Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, and became the youngest player ever to appear for Biloxi.

Made returned to Double-A in 2026 and continued to perform against substantially older competition. On the 2026 season to date, Made has hit .270 with a .347 on-base percentage, 13 home runs, 82 RBIs and 35 stolen bases. Across his first three professional seasons, he has hit .286 with a .379 on-base percentage, 25 home runs, 171 RBIs and 110 steals. He is still only 19.

The Brewers have the best record in baseball right now, and also have Jesus Made still to come. As one would expect from such a lofty billing, baseball’s best prospect therefore has elite bat-to-ball skills, power, speed and defensive versatility. And he has also has the name for the job.