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Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Call Up 26-Year-Old Catcher After Bad Cubs Loss

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Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 07: Bo Naylor #23 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates his three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers will be facing the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday for the second game of their four-game series. The Brewers will be aiming to get revenge against the Cubs after their ugly 17-3 loss on Monday.

Now, with the Brewers preparing for their next game against the Cubs, they have called up one of their catchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Call Up Bo Naylor From Triple-A Nashville

Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 28: Bo Naylor #23 of the Cleveland Guardians covers as Chandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays is called out for running out of the base path during the first inning at Progressive Field on April 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Brewers have announced that they have called up catcher Bo Naylor from Triple-A Nashville. In addition, Milwaukee shared that pitcher JoJo Romero has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list.

Naylor landing this call-up to Milwaukee’s roster comes a week after he was assigned to Triple-A Nashville by the National League Central club. Now, he is back on Milwaukee’s roster and will be hoping to get into game action this time around.

Taking a Look at Naylor’s 2026 Season So Far

Cleveland Guardians v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Travis Bazzana #37 and Bo Naylor #23 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrate after they both scored on a two-run RBI double hit by Chase DeLauter #24 against the Athletics in the top of the second inning at Sutter Health Park on May 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Brewers acquired Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, but he has yet to make his debut with the team. Instead, he has appeared in 14 games with Triple-A Nashville since the trade, where he has recorded four home runs, 17 RBI, and a .283 batting average. Overall, he has been solid with Nashville, so it makes sense that Milwaukee has called him up to their roster.

Although Naylor has yet to play with the Brewers, he played at the MLB level this season with Cleveland before this trade. In 90 games with the Guardians before the trade, he posted two home runs, seven RBI, and a .143 batting average. This is after he recorded 14 home runs, 47 RBI, and a .195 batting average in 123 games last season with Cleveland.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Call Up 26-Year-Old Catcher After Bad Cubs Loss

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