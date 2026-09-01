Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Call Up 26-Year-Old Catcher After Bad Cubs Loss

The Milwaukee Brewers will be facing the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday for the second game of their four-game series. The Brewers will be aiming to get revenge against the Cubs after their ugly 17-3 loss on Monday.

Now, with the Brewers preparing for their next game against the Cubs, they have called up one of their catchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Call Up Bo Naylor From Triple-A Nashville

The Brewers have announced that they have called up catcher Bo Naylor from Triple-A Nashville. In addition, Milwaukee shared that pitcher JoJo Romero has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list.

Naylor landing this call-up to Milwaukee’s roster comes a week after he was assigned to Triple-A Nashville by the National League Central club. Now, he is back on Milwaukee’s roster and will be hoping to get into game action this time around.

Taking a Look at Naylor’s 2026 Season So Far

The Brewers acquired Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, but he has yet to make his debut with the team. Instead, he has appeared in 14 games with Triple-A Nashville since the trade, where he has recorded four home runs, 17 RBI, and a .283 batting average. Overall, he has been solid with Nashville, so it makes sense that Milwaukee has called him up to their roster.

Although Naylor has yet to play with the Brewers, he played at the MLB level this season with Cleveland before this trade. In 90 games with the Guardians before the trade, he posted two home runs, seven RBI, and a .143 batting average. This is after he recorded 14 home runs, 47 RBI, and a .195 batting average in 123 games last season with Cleveland.