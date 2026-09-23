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Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Amid Phillies Series

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The Milwaukee Brewers announced an update on Brandon Woodruff in the middle of their series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phillies won the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday. Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Brewers veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff announced a major update.

Milwaukee Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Amid Phillies Series

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 04: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

From MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy on X: Brandon Woodruff said he’ll have more imaging of his shoulder on Friday before conferring with the doctors about whether to try throwing off a mound.

The Brewers have been without Woodruff for most of the season.

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 30: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on April 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

He has posted a 2.98 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this year.

Looking at Brandon Woodruff’s Career

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 28: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at American Family Field on June 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.

Milwaukee Brewers v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 18: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on April 18, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.

Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately. The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with William Contreras #24 after a 3-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.

The Brewers are currently the top NL seed with a 98-59 record. The Dodgers are the second seed with a 97-60 record.

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Jackson Chourio #11, Garrett Mitchell #5 and Luis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after a 1-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 19, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee.

Fans can watch tonight’s game between Milwaukee and Philadelphia on Brewers.TV.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Amid Phillies Series

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