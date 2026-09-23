Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Amid Phillies Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phillies won the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday. Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Brewers veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff announced a major update.

Milwaukee Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Amid Phillies Series

From MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy on X: Brandon Woodruff said he’ll have more imaging of his shoulder on Friday before conferring with the doctors about whether to try throwing off a mound.

The Brewers have been without Woodruff for most of the season.

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.

Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

He has posted a 2.98 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this year.

Looking at Brandon Woodruff’s Career

The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.

Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.

Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately. The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.

The Brewers are currently the top NL seed with a 98-59 record. The Dodgers are the second seed with a 97-60 record.

After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee.

Fans can watch tonight’s game between Milwaukee and Philadelphia on Brewers.TV.