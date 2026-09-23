Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Amid Phillies Series

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.
Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.
He has posted a 2.98 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this year.
Looking at Brandon Woodruff’s Career
The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.
The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.
Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.
Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately. The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.
Milwaukee Brewers Right Now
The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.
The Brewers are currently the top NL seed with a 98-59 record. The Dodgers are the second seed with a 97-60 record.
After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee.
Fans can watch tonight’s game between Milwaukee and Philadelphia on Brewers.TV.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff announced a major update during the Philadelphia Phillies series.
Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Amid Phillies Series