On Sunday, the World Series Champion Milwaukee Brewers added a reliever to their staff. That reliever was Ryan Walker, whom they got from the San Francisco Giants. To get him, they traded two prospects, Blake Holub and Gavin Perry.

The Brewers are making a calculated bet here: Has Walker lost his effectiveness, or does he simply need the right opportunity to get back on track?

Walker is coming off a very poor 2026 season. But the Brewers are betting they can help him return to his old self, not the player everyone saw in 2026.

Will Walker Be Better With the Brewers?

Before his poor last season, Walker was a strong bullpen arm for three seasons. Fans responded quickly once they heard the news. “Omg he’s gonna turn into a demon now,” said one fan. “They will turn Walker into the best closer in baseball next year,” wrote another.

Walker already showed what he can do. He made his major league debut in 2023, and between 2023 and 2025, his ERA was a very good 2.98. His WHIP was 1.140. He pitched 202.2 innings, recorded 28 saves, racked up 237 strikeouts, and allowed only 60 walks.

He had established himself as an elite reliever who could do more than eat innings. He was entrusted with crucial situations.

What Went Wrong in 2026?

Things slipped for Walker last season. His earned run average jumped to a whopping 7.16. His WHIP was 1.806. He pitched only 32.2 innings, with 23 strikeouts and 19 walks. It got so bad that he was demoted to Triple-A three times.

That’s a significant drop from his previous performance. His control became a problem, and he walked nearly as many batters as he struck out. The Giants sent him to Triple-A three times. No one knows exactly what caused the decline, but it was certainly evident.

Milwaukee Didn’t Empty Their Cupboard to Get Walker

The Brewers gave up very little to acquire Walker, making it a fairly risk-free trade. Blake Holub was a 15th-round pick by Detroit in 2021. He came to Milwaukee in the trade for Mark Canha. He pitched in Triple-A Nashville and posted a 2.10 ERA with a 1.257 WHIP. He pitched 55 and 2/3 innings, with 66 strikeouts and 21 walks. He has a mid-90s cutter and a mid-80s slider.

Gavin Perry was an 11th-round pick in 2026 from Western Kentucky. He put up 85 2/3 innings, allowing 19 walks and four home runs. He can throw four pitches: a sinking fastball, a curve, a slider, and a splitter. He has yet to make his professional debut.

Both have potential, but neither has established himself in the major leagues.

The Brewers Are Betting on a Rebound

With Walker, Milwaukee is betting on its own reputation for helping struggling pitchers. He’s already shown major-league success, and they believe they can bring him back from ineffective to elite.

If this is to work, the Brewers need better command and consistency. If he can return to his form from the past three seasons before 2026, he could become a huge bullpen addition for the team. If not, Milwaukee hasn’t given up much.

The bottom line is that the Brewers are giving Walker a fresh chance, and he has something to prove. The question is, can he do it?