Milwaukee Brewers Cut 3-Year MLB Player During Pirates Series After Astros Trade

Before the series finale of a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers announced a flurry of roster moves.

The Brewers acquired infielder Braden Shewmake in exchange for cash from the Houston Astros. Milwaukee transferred right-hander Brandon Woodruff to the 60-day injured list and reinstated right-hander Coleman Crow from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville.

Additionally, the Brewers cut three-year MLB player Greg Jones, designating the utilityman for assignment to clear a roster spot for Shewmake.

Milwaukee Brewers Cut 3-Year Player During Pittsburgh Pirates Series After Astros Trade

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Jones in the first round (No. 22 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Jones had also been drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 17th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of high school, but the utilityman opted to play college ball.

The Rays traded Jones to the Rockies for left-hander Joe Rock on March 21, 2024.

Jones, 28, made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2024. He had just six plate appearances with Colorado, going 1-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and a walk with four strikeouts.

On March 26, 2025, the Chicago White Sox claimed Jones off waivers from the Rockies. Jones had just two plate appearances with Chicago, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts. He appeared in three games with the White Sox, collecting one stolen base.

With the Brewers this season, Jones went 2-for-23 with one RBI, one stolen base and 10 strikeouts across 12 games.

Jones has had a solid minor-league career, slashing .264/.353/.430 with 52 home runs, 208 RBI and 193 stolen bases in 420 games across seven seasons. In four seasons at the Triple-A level, Jones has hit .264/.351/.431. Pre-2022, MLB Pipeline had Jones ranked as the No. 91 overall prospect in baseball.

One major reason Jones likely hasn’t had an extended opportunity in the majors is his high strikeout rate. The utilityman has struck out 613 times in 1,826 plate appearances in the minors. While his overall numbers in the minors aren’t terrible, it’s hard to imagine someone who strikes out that much could find long-term success in the big leagues.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

As this is being written, the Brewers are playing the series finale of a three-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Pirates appear on the verge of a sweep, leading by 12 runs in the seventh inning after winning the first two games of the series on Saturday.

Regardless, the Brewers are having an outstanding year. Before Sunday’s game, the Brewers had a 59-36 record with a +135 run differential. Their .621 winning percentage is the second best in MLB, with the Los Angeles Dodgers holding the best mark at .635.

The Brewers hold a substantial lead in the National League Central, leading the Chicago Cubs by six games. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals are 8 1/2 games back in third place, the Pirates 10 1/2 games back in fourth place, and the Cincinnati Reds 15 1/2 games back in last place.

Despite being the second-best team in baseball, the Brewers have just two All-Star Game representatives this season: catcher William Contreras and right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.