Brewers Star Jacob Misiorowski Is More Than Just Velocity

Milwaukee Brewers’ ace Jacob Misiorowski has been one of MLB’s most dominant pitchers this year–and his 103 mph heater might be a mere distraction.

In his latest outing, Misiorowski faced off against the division rival St. Louis Cardinals. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball while striking out 12. In addition to his dominant outing, Misiorowski threw 57 pitches north of 100 mph, the most since pitch-tracking began. He has officially set a new standard for velocity.

‘The Miz’ is also one of baseball’s only arms to be anywhere near a 300 strikeout pace. But what makes him so dominant?

Misiorowski’s Best Pitch Isn’t What You Think It Is

In a recent post on @bullpenlife on Instagram, they pointed out an interesting anecdote about The Miz’s pitch-mix.

“Jacob Misiorowski’s fastball gets most of the attention, but the secondary stuff is what makes him genuinely hard to solve. Batters are 8-for-81 against his slider, curveball, and changeup combined this season — a .099 average with just two extra-base hits. That kind of suppression across three distinct pitch types isn’t just a cold stretch for hitters; it suggests the fastball is doing real tunneling work, making everything off it harder to read. When a pitcher’s secondary arsenal performs this consistently, the whole arsenal compounds.”

While he’s largely known for setting new records with high heat and blowing it by you, Misiorowski loves to spin it. His slider quietly resides in the shadow of his fastball and racks up whiff after whiff. Another facet of his game that isn’t talked about enough is the extension that he gets.

The already towering 6’7 right-hander ranks in the 100th percentile in extension on his pitches. What this means is that when Misiorowski throws 100mph, it looks more like 103mph. When he throws 103? Well, hitters see divinity.

Baseball is going crazy over the Brewers phenom after his dominance of a chippy Cardinals’ lineup.

MLB World Reacts to Jacob Misiorowski’s Historic Outing

Here’s what people are saying:

Baseball Is Dead: “Jacob Misiorowski continued his Cy Young surge against the Cardinals! 7 IP – 96 Pitches/71 Strikes, 2 H, 1 ER/R, 12 K, 1 BB, 19 Whiffs. Tied a career-high in Ks. The first pitcher in 2026 to reach 100 Ks on the year. What an absolute freak (in the good way).”

Underdog MLB: “Jacob Misiorowski 12 K vs. Cardinals: 103.4 MPH, 102.9 MPH, 101.5 MPH, 102.4 MPH, 102.3 MPH, 89.1 MPH curveball, 101.9 MPH, 100.9 MPH, 89.3 MPH curveball, 100.4 MPH, 102 MPH, 88.9 MPH curveball. Tied most 100+ MPH K in a game in pitch-tracking era.”

Francys Romero: “Jacob Misiorowski broke the record for most 100+ MPH pitches by an MLB starter in a game since pitch tracking began in 2008. Simply incredible. Misiorowski (57) 5/25/2026, Hunter Greene (47) 9/17/2022, Hunter Greene (44) 3/30/2023.”

Dominic Cotroneo: “JACOB MISIOROWSKI. Kid’s ridiculous. 12 Ks (Ties career-high). 57 pitches over 100.0 MPH (most in pitch tracking era). 100 Ks on season in 64 innings.”

Yahoo Sports: “JACOB MISIOROWSKI BREAKS MLB FLAME-THROWING RECORD. The Brewers pitcher threw 57 pitches at 100+ MPH vs. the Cardinals on Monday, passing Hunter Greene’s 47 in 2022.”