Milwaukee Brewers Announce 24-Year-Old Pitcher’s Promotion During Orioles Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the verge of sweeping the Baltimore Orioles. With the MLB playoffs a kiddie corner away, the Brewers are one win away from a franchise record. Additionally, Edwin Jimenez is featured in some Brewers news.

The Brewers will get their shot at a franchise record on Sunday night. The September 20th game features Jacob Misiorowski on the mound for the Brewers against Brandon Young. Sunday night’s game will be broadcast at 6:20 PM Central, 7:20 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers News: Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher

During the Brewers series against the Orioles, the team announced a transaction involving Jimenez.

The MiLB Transactions Log reveals that the Brewers promoted Jimenez: “RHP Edwin Jimenez assigned to Nashville Sounds from Biloxi Shuckers.”

This transaction moves Jimenez from Double-A to Triple-A.

The 24-year-old hurler has been with the Brewers organization for six years.

Looking at Edwin Jimenez

Since this promotion to Triple-A, Jimenez has already pitched for the Nashville Sounds. Unfortunately, it was a very rough outing for the 6-foot-4, 175-pound hurler.

Jimenez was handed a save opportunity, and things went south fast.

In one inning, he surrendered seven earned runs on six hits and two walks. The Sounds lost, 9-3. The Sounds play their final game of the season on Sunday, September 20th.

Prior to his promotion, Jimenez was enjoying a pretty decent season.

In Double-A, Jimenez played 34 games. He collected 46 strikeouts, five holds, and three saves, along with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.

Edwin Jimenez’s Career With The Milwaukee Brewers Organization

In Jimenez’s career, he’s been steadily rising through the ranks.

In 2018, the Brewers signed Jimenez to a minor-league contract. Luckily for him, he hasn’t suffered many injuries during his tenure. However, a few have been significant.

In June 2024, he was put on the full-season injured list. Shortly after he returned from that list in October 2024, he landed on the 60-day injured list.

In March 2025, he was put on the 60-day injured list and wouldn’t be activated until September 29th.

Luckily, he’s had a clean bill of health this year and was able to play as much as he did in Double-A.

Hopefully, he can stay healthy this upcoming season so that he can show that he belongs in Triple-A. Who knows, maybe he can earn a trip up to the big club.