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Milwaukee Brewers Announce 24-Year-Old Pitcher’s Promotion During Orioles Series

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Pat Murphy, Milwaukee Brewers manager
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Milwaukee Brewers announced 24-year-old pitcher's promotion during their Baltimore Orioles series.

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the verge of sweeping the Baltimore Orioles. With the MLB playoffs a kiddie corner away, the Brewers are one win away from a franchise record. Additionally, Edwin Jimenez is featured in some Brewers news.

The Brewers will get their shot at a franchise record on Sunday night. The September 20th game features Jacob Misiorowski on the mound for the Brewers against Brandon Young. Sunday night’s game will be broadcast at 6:20 PM Central, 7:20 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers News: Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher

San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 17: Bryse Wilson #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers is relieved by manager Pat Murphy #21 during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on April 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

During the Brewers series against the Orioles, the team announced a transaction involving Jimenez.

The MiLB Transactions Log reveals that the Brewers promoted Jimenez: “RHP Edwin Jimenez assigned to Nashville Sounds from Biloxi Shuckers.”

This transaction moves Jimenez from Double-A to Triple-A.

The 24-year-old hurler has been with the Brewers organization for six years.

Looking at Edwin Jimenez

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: Manager Pat Murphy #00 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Since this promotion to Triple-A, Jimenez has already pitched for the Nashville Sounds. Unfortunately, it was a very rough outing for the 6-foot-4, 175-pound hurler.

Jimenez was handed a save opportunity, and things went south fast.

In one inning, he surrendered seven earned runs on six hits and two walks. The Sounds lost, 9-3. The Sounds play their final game of the season on Sunday, September 20th.

Prior to his promotion, Jimenez was enjoying a pretty decent season.

In Double-A, Jimenez played 34 games. He collected 46 strikeouts, five holds, and three saves, along with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.

Edwin Jimenez’s Career With The Milwaukee Brewers Organization

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 21: Brandon Sproat #23 of the Milwaukee Brewers is taken out of the game by manager Pat Murphy #49 in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field on July 21, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

In Jimenez’s career, he’s been steadily rising through the ranks.

In 2018, the Brewers signed Jimenez to a minor-league contract. Luckily for him, he hasn’t suffered many injuries during his tenure. However, a few have been significant.

In June 2024, he was put on the full-season injured list. Shortly after he returned from that list in October 2024, he landed on the 60-day injured list.

In March 2025, he was put on the 60-day injured list and wouldn’t be activated until September 29th.

Luckily, he’s had a clean bill of health this year and was able to play as much as he did in Double-A.

Hopefully, he can stay healthy this upcoming season so that he can show that he belongs in Triple-A. Who knows, maybe he can earn a trip up to the big club.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce 24-Year-Old Pitcher’s Promotion During Orioles Series

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