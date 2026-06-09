Brewers Sign Recently Released 7-Year MLB Player Before Athletics Game

The Milwaukee Brewers participated in perhaps the most exciting game in Major League Baseball in 2026 in game one of their three-game series with the Athletics in Las Vegas Ballpark. After a back-and-forth affair between the Brewers and Athletics, Milwaukee came out on top with a 15-14 victory.

Before that series had opened up, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jake Woodford elected MLB free agency. Well, less than 24 hours in Woodford doing so, the Brewers are bringing back the 29-year-old righty on a minor league contract.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams was first on the report:

“He’ll head to Triple-A Nashville after going unclaimed on waivers and electing free agency yesterday. Woodford, an Excel Sports Management client, can opt out and retest free agency on July 1 or August 4 if the Brewers don’t add him back to the big league roster.”

More MLB 0n Heavy: Milwaukee Brewers 7-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency Before Athletics Series

Jake Woodford’s MLB Career

Jake Woodford has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons with five different MLB teams (Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Chicago White Sox).

He has tallied 279.1 total innings in his career and holds an ERA of 5.25 with 188 strikeouts. Woodford has made 25 starts.

For the Brewers, this is a good organizational depth piece, but it’s fair to note that Jake Woodford has really struggled in some of his recent opportunities.

In 2026, he holds an ERA of 6.94 in 23.1 innings pitched. His career pWAR is -1.9, and in 2025 with the Diamondbacks, his ERA sat at 6.44 over 35+ innings. Never a big strikeout pitcher, Woodford really only found success in his early years with the Cardinals.

More MLB on Heavy: Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Named ‘Trade Chip’ Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

Jake Woodford’s Role with Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have become the poster child for pitching development, and if you can’t cut it in the pitching staff, Milwaukee’s coaches and front office will quickly find a replacement.

For Woodford, this is the case. He will likely start in Triple-A, and if he has success there + a current Brewers pitcher gets injured, Woodford could find himself in action with the MLB team again.

However, if he doesn’t perform in his big league innings, the Brew Crew will rid of him again most likely, and it will be the same cycle over for Woodford.

More MLB on Heavy: Braves’ $45 Million All-Star Pitcher Arguably Best Free Agent Signing in MLB