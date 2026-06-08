Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Named ‘Trade Chip’ Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

Before you know it, the 2026 MLB trade deadline will be here (Aug. 3), and it’s fair to note which players across the league could be on the move.

For the Atlanta Braves, they have enjoyed the best record in MLB for a good chunk of the season, and they certainly have World Series aspirations, but who on the Braves roster is movable, and what could Atlanta look to acquire to help strengthen their playoff (and WS) chances?

At this point, every Braves fan understands that Ha-Seong Kim is A. being paid a lot of money, and B. struggling mightily this season.

Recently, MLB.com writers named ‘1 trade chip’ for their respective teams, and Braves reporter Mark Bowman named Ha-Seong Kim for Atlanta.

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Why Ha-Seong Kim Stands Out as Trade Chip?

Here is what Mark Bowman writes about why Ha-Seong Kim could be a trade asset for the Braves this summer:

“Kim wouldn’t be the centerpiece of any deal. But it doesn’t feel like he has a fit in Atlanta with both Mauricio Dubon and Jorge Mateo looking like better options at the shortstop position. Pairing Kim with a top pitching prospect and agreeing to pay the remaining portion of his $20 million salary to a middle infield-needy team could net a decent return.”

The Braves inked Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal this offseason, but Kim injured his hand, also in the offseason, so he had a delayed start to the year. With Dubon and Mateo ‘looking like the better options’, it became tough for Kim to catch up, and he’s really struggled in the opportunities manager Walt Weiss has given him.

However, it’s very understandable why Bowman lists Ha-Seong Kim as a top trade chip, but who would even want him at such a high one-year rate. It’s a tough decision for the Braves to make, but if they don’t have room for him on the roster, a release could be in the future. Kim has already seen his playing time slip, and is playing one in every three days at this point.

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Ha-Seong Kim with the Braves in 2026

And yeah, Ha-Seong Kim’s numbers aren’t all that pretty either. If the Braves hadn’t been doing so well this year, the $20 million signing would look much worse than it has been.

Kim is batting .096 over 52 at-bats, and is still searching for his first XBH. He has three RBI, but an OPS of just .272.

Again, it’s unclear what MLB team would want his services. Kim was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays last year after a desperate need for a shortstop, but after trading for (and allowing him to play everyday) Mauricio Dubon, that shortstop need feels no longer.

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