Brewers Get Good Brice Turang Injury News After Dodgers Series

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang missed the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a knee injury. Manager Pat Murphy told Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Turang should return for their upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners.

That’s good news for the Brewers, who are coming off an impressive series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Milwaukee has firm control over the National League’s top seed in the postseason.

In his absence, the Brewers have relied on David Hamilton at second base. That created a weird domino effect in the lineup. Hamilton and recent trade pickup Jonathan Ornelas handled the position against the Dodgers. That also meant that Andrew Vaughn, a first baseman by trade, had to suit up at third base.

The Brewers will not need to make a roster move, since Turang is still on the active roster. They managed to navigate the injury without putting him on the injured list and missing 10 days.

Brewers Welcome Back Brice Turang After Sitting Out Dodger Series

Turang has been a big bat for the Brewers this year. The 26-year-old is slashing .268/.360/.450 with 16 home runs and a 124 wRC+. Among Brewers with at least 400 plate appearances, only Jake Bauers (139) has a higher mark.

He’s become a premier offensive threat to pair up with Gold Glove-caliber defense at second. His +17 Defensive Runs Saved and +11 Outs Above Average rank first and tied for second place, respectively, among MLB second basemen this season.

When adding up all his hitting, defensive, and baserunning contributions, Turang has been the Brewers’ most valuable hitter. His 4.2 fWAR is the highest total on the team by nearly two full wins.

With Turang back, the Brewers can focus on a more normal defensive alignment. David Hamilton will continue to platoon with Jonathan Ornelas, but at third base instead of second base. The slick-fielding Joey Ortiz remains at shortstop, with rookie Cooper Pratt sidelined by a hamstring injury.

The Brewers hope to secure home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason for the second straight season. They’re on pace for 99 wins.