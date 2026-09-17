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Milwaukee Brewers Announce William Contreras Change During Pirates Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs in game three of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Brewers have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, they won by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

William Contreras finished with one hit and one strikeout in five at-bats.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce William Contreras Change

GettyWilliam Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after scoring on a RBI double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All Pirates players are wearing #21 for Roberto Clemente Day.

For Thursday’s game, the Brewers have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “MIL Brewers Lineup 09/17 1. Brice Turang 2B 2. Luis Lara CF 3. Jackson Chourio LF 4. Andrew Vaughn 1B 5. Gary Sanchez DH 6. Joey Ortiz SS 7. Sal Frelick RF 8. Bo Naylor C 9. David Hamilton 3B”

Contreras has been removed from the lineup on Thursday.

The All-Star is currently batting .271 with 146 hits, 17 home runs, 86 RBIs, 80 runs and one stolen base in 139 games.

Bo Naylor is starting at catcher on Thursday.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyWilliam Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts while crossing home plate after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on September 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Thursday:

@MIABrewers: “Now that’s a hangover lineup Regardless, we need 5 more wins to get to 100 One day at a time Go Brewers”

@TimT2124: “Hoping that the Garrett absence is precautionary”

@cleo28472: “Hangover lineup came a day late I see”

GettyLuis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates his walk-off single with teammates against the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning at American Family Field on September 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

@JustHxnter: “Just fully punting this one eh boys”

@dsmrekar26: “Bauers day off W”

@MShadows17: “Well, if you are going to roll out this lineup, best it be on a day after the Dodgers and Braves both lost.”

Brewers Right Now

GettyJake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after scoring on a two-RBI single in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 16, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Brewers come into the day at the top of the National League Central with a 95-57 record in 152 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 43-31 in 74 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce William Contreras Change During Pirates Series

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