Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Cooper Pratt Decision During Rangers Series

The Milwaukee Brewers took Game 1 against the Texas Rangers with authority to the tune of a 6-1 victory on Friday night. Prior to Game 2, they announced a decision regarding Cooper Pratt.

With Dustin May scheduled to start on Sunday, Shane Drohan will take the mound against Cal Quantrill for Saturday night’s game. Fans can tune into the August 29th clash on Fox and Fox One at 6:15 PM Central Time, 7:15 PM Eastern Time

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Cooper Pratt Decision

Before they took to the field for the first pitch, the Brewers announced the roster for their second game against the Rangers.

The biggest change was swapping out Joey Ortiz for Pratt:

2B: Brice Turang

Brice Turang LF: Jackson Chourio

Jackson Chourio 1B: Jake Bauers

Jake Bauers C: William Contreras

William Contreras CF: Garrett Mitchell

Garrett Mitchell DH: Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich RF: Luis Lara

Luis Lara SS: Cooper Pratt

Cooper Pratt 3B: David Hamilton

Starting Pitcher: Shane Drohan.

Pratt is a 22-year-old shortstop who was drafted by the Brewers in 2023. Ortiz is a 28-year-old infielder who was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019.

Looking at Cooper Pratt

Pratt has played 51 games as a rookie.

In the 2026 season, he has recorded 41 hits, five doubles, one triple, two home runs, 19 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. He also has a .268 batting average and a .341 on-base percentage.

Given his limited playing time, Pratt’s offensive numbers have been pretty solid.

Looking at Joey Ortiz

Ortiz has played in the MLB for four years, the last three with the Brewers.

In Game 1 against the Rangers, Ortiz played shortstop. In four at-bats, he recorded one hit and one strikeout.

Ortiz has played 111 games this season. In those games, he has collected 75 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 38 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. He also has a .250 batting average and a .315 on-base percentage.

Pat Murphy on Cooper Pratt’s Recent Lapses

Brewers manager Pat Murphy pulled Pratt from a recent game against the New York Mets.

Pratt had started the game and, after a few lapses in play, was benched.

“But I think a ball that was up there that long, and hit the ground and kicked away, you have to be on second,” Murphy said via MLB.com. “Then I was ticked about the bunt thing, and there’s a couple of other things that add to all of this that I don’t need to get into.”

“But if you lived in the clubhouse, you would understand it.”

Regardless of how Pratt has played in previous games, he is back in the lineup after taking a break during Game 1.

It’s all about how he reacts moving forward.