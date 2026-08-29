Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Dustin May News During Rangers Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are knee-deep in their series against the Texas Rangers. Following series victories over the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, the Brewers are putting distance between themselves and the Chicago Cubs in a big way. Meanwhile, the team announced news about Dustin May during the series.

Game 2 against the Rangers will be broadcast on August 29th, 2026, at 6:15 PM Central Time, 7:15 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Dustin May News

The last time May started a game, he was clocked in the back from the first pitch that he threw. After the game, he said the injury was minor.

After that news, a few MLB insiders reported that May will likely start Sunday’s game against the Rangers.

“Dustin May is penciled in to start Sunday, Murph said. And Robert Gasser will stay in May’s spot. So, the Brewers-Cubs series at Wrigley Field series is shaping up like this: MON: Harrison TUES: Gasser WED: Misiorowski THURS: Henderson,” Adam McCalvy reported.

This is seemingly confirmed by the Brewers’ own injury report:

“Took a 106 mph line drive off the right side of his upper back on the first pitch of his Aug. 26 start. X-rays came back negative and he was able to play catch the next day. In line to start Aug. 30 against the Rangers.”

Milwaukee Brewers Probable Pitchers For Games 2 & 3 Against Texas Rangers

With May the probable starter for Sunday’s game, here is how the pitching matchups are supposed to play out for the rest of their Rangers series.

August 29th: Shane Drohan vs Cal Quantrill

Shane Drohan vs Cal Quantrill August 30th: Dustin May vs Kumar Rocker

Looking at Dustin May & His Potential Playoff Usage

May is a 28-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound Los Angeles Dodgers‘ draft selection has started over 20 games for the second consecutive season.

In a career-high 25 starts, May has recorded 118 strikeouts and one complete-game shutout in 124.1 innings. He also has a 6-8 record, a 4.56 ERA, and a 1.29 WHIP.

May should be a great asset to the pitching staff once the playoffs begin.

The towering hurler has nine playoff games under his belt. In those nine games, May only started two. He collected 14 strikeouts in 14 innings to go along with a 3.86 ERA and a hold.

Right now, the is part of a six-man rotation. However, once the playoffs are here and the rotation is shortened, he will certainly be moved to the bullpen.

The rest of the season may offer a clue as to who the other pitcher will be that gets moved over. Until then, May should be an entertaining arm for Brewers fans to enjoy watching.