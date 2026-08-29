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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Dustin May News During Rangers Series

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Milwaukee Brewers announce big Dustin May news during their series versus the Texas Rangers

The Milwaukee Brewers are knee-deep in their series against the Texas Rangers. Following series victories over the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, the Brewers are putting distance between themselves and the Chicago Cubs in a big way. Meanwhile, the team announced news about Dustin May during the series.

Game 2 against the Rangers will be broadcast on August 29th, 2026, at 6:15 PM Central Time, 7:15 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Dustin May News

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Dustin May #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws the first pitch of a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The last time May started a game, he was clocked in the back from the first pitch that he threw. After the game, he said the injury was minor.

After that news, a few MLB insiders reported that May will likely start Sunday’s game against the Rangers.

“Dustin May is penciled in to start Sunday, Murph said. And Robert Gasser will stay in May’s spot. So, the Brewers-Cubs series at Wrigley Field series is shaping up like this: MON: Harrison TUES: Gasser WED: Misiorowski THURS: Henderson,” Adam McCalvy reported.

This is seemingly confirmed by the Brewers’ own injury report:

“Took a 106 mph line drive off the right side of his upper back on the first pitch of his Aug. 26 start. X-rays came back negative and he was able to play catch the next day. In line to start Aug. 30 against the Rangers.”

Milwaukee Brewers Probable Pitchers For Games 2 & 3 Against Texas Rangers

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Shane Drohan #55 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

With May the probable starter for Sunday’s game, here is how the pitching matchups are supposed to play out for the rest of their Rangers series.

Looking at Dustin May & His Potential Playoff Usage

Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 12: Dustin May #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Petco Park on August 12, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

May is a 28-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound Los Angeles Dodgers‘ draft selection has started over 20 games for the second consecutive season.

In a career-high 25 starts, May has recorded 118 strikeouts and one complete-game shutout in 124.1 innings. He also has a 6-8 record, a 4.56 ERA, and a 1.29 WHIP.

May should be a great asset to the pitching staff once the playoffs begin.

The towering hurler has nine playoff games under his belt. In those nine games, May only started two. He collected 14 strikeouts in 14 innings to go along with a 3.86 ERA and a hold.

Right now, the is part of a six-man rotation. However, once the playoffs are here and the rotation is shortened, he will certainly be moved to the bullpen.

The rest of the season may offer a clue as to who the other pitcher will be that gets moved over. Until then, May should be an entertaining arm for Brewers fans to enjoy watching.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Dustin May News During Rangers Series

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