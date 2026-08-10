Milwaukee Brewers Cut 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Padres Series

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Brewers Cut 26-Year-Old

Recently, the Brewers announced the news that they had designated Drew Rom for assignment.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Milwaukee Brewers designated LHP Drew Rom for assignment.”

Looking At Rom

Rom had been in the middle of his season with the Brewers.

He went 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in five games.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him on waivers.

There is also the chance that the 26-year-old returns to their Triple-A affiliate.

Rom was initially picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

He spent his rookie season (2023) with the St. Louis Cardinals, appearing in eight games.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are in the middle of an incredible season, as they appear to be legitimate contenders to reach the 2026 World Series.

Right now, they are the first-place team in the National League Central with a 74-44 record in 118 games.

Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 7-3 (and they are 33-22 in 55 games on the road).

Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 wrote (on Sunday): “Brewers announce their probable starters for the series in San Diego this week: Monday – Logan Henderson Tuesday – Kyle Harrison Wednesday – Dustin May”

Following their series in San Diego, the Brewers will remain on the road to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.