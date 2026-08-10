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Milwaukee Brewers Cut 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Padres Series

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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 21: Drew Rom #38 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on from the dugout in the first inning during his MLB debut in the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 21, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Brewers Cut 26-Year-Old

GettyDrew Rom #38 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts allowing Daniel Schneemann #10 of the Cleveland Guardians to score on a wild pitch during the seventh inning at American Family Field on June 18, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Recently, the Brewers announced the news that they had designated Drew Rom for assignment.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Milwaukee Brewers designated LHP Drew Rom for assignment.”

Looking At Rom

GettyWilliam Contreras #24 and Drew Rom #38 of the Milwaukee Brewers shake hands after their 7-1 win against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 6, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Rom had been in the middle of his season with the Brewers.

He went 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in five games.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him on waivers.

There is also the chance that the 26-year-old returns to their Triple-A affiliate.

GettyStarting pitcher Drew Rom #38 of the St. Louis Cardinals works the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 13, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rom was initially picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

He spent his rookie season (2023) with the St. Louis Cardinals, appearing in eight games.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

GettyJake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting a walk-off single in the tenth inning for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 09, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brewers are in the middle of an incredible season, as they appear to be legitimate contenders to reach the 2026 World Series.

Right now, they are the first-place team in the National League Central with a 74-44 record in 118 games.

Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 7-3 (and they are 33-22 in 55 games on the road).

Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 wrote (on Sunday): “Brewers announce their probable starters for the series in San Diego this week: Monday – Logan Henderson Tuesday – Kyle Harrison Wednesday – Dustin May

GettyManager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout after questioning a call in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Following their series in San Diego, the Brewers will remain on the road to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Cut 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Padres Series

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