Milwaukee Brewers Officially Cut Ties With 4-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player

The Milwaukee Brewers have officially cut ties with a four-year St. Louis Cardinals player, releasing right-hander Junior Fernández on Thursday, according to his transactions log on MLB.com.

While Fernández certainly wants an opportunity to return to the big leagues, there’s a good chance St. Louis released him to pursue an opportunity overseas.

Milwaukee Brewers Officially Release 4-Year Cardinals Player Junior Fernández

The Brewers acquired Fernández from the Arizona Diamondbacks in mid-April. He never pitched in the majors for Milwaukee, spending the last several months with Triple-A Nashville.

Fernández, 29, posted a 4.65 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 31 innings across 26 relief appearances for the Brewers’ Triple-A squad.

More About Junior Fernández’s Career

The right-hander made his MLB debut with the Cardinals back in 2019. He posted a 5.40 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 16 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings in his rookie season.

Fernández made just three appearances for the Cardinals during the shortened 2020 season, allowing six earned runs on six hits and two walks over three innings. He saw the most big-league action in a season in 2021, logging 20 2/3 innings over 18 outings with a 5.66 ERA, 1.94 WHUP and 15 strikeouts.

Fernández had strong results for the Cardinals in 2022, recording a 2.93 ERA over 15 1/3 innings. However, he had a poor 1.63 WHIP and struck out just 12 batters. Even though Fernández’s results were solid in 2o21, the Cardinals designated him for assignment in early September of that season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Fernández off waivers from the Cardinals on Sept 7, 2022. The right-hander finished the season by throwing 3 1/3 scoreless frames with a 1.50 WHIP and two strikeouts.

Fernández hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2022. Since then, he’s spent time in the minors with the Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals, Diamondbacks and Brewers.

Fernández also spent the 2024 season in Japan, another reason to believe he may have an opportunity to play overseas. The right-hander likely could make more money playing in Korea or Japan than continuing to pitch in the minors in the States.

Despite Fernández’s poor results in the big leagues, his four-seamer and sinker averaged over 98 mph last season. He complements those pitches with a slider and a changeup. Unfortunately, even though he has impressive stuff, his control is clearly an issue.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers made a shocking trade on Wednesday, acquiring veteran right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and left-hander Colton Gordon from the Houston Astros in exchange for minor-league outfielder Jadyn Fielder, the son of former MLB star Prince Fielder.

The Brewers hold the second-best record in MLB at 59-37 (.615) with a +126 run differential. Milwaukee has a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central.

The Brewers are slated to begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field in Milwaukee at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Friday. Game 2 of the series is slated to start at 3:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday, with Game 3 scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday.