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Milwaukee Brewers Demote 22-Year-Old Before Phillies Series

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Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game Three
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Brewers quietly announced the demotion of a young pitcher in the organization.

Milwaukee Brewers Demote Young Pitcher Before Philadelphia Phillies Series

Milwaukee Brewers v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JULY 02: Manager Pat Murphy #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks to the mound while playing the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Coors Field on July 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Brewers demoted 22-year-old right-hander Joshua Quezada to Double-A Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Via MiLB.com: RHP Joshua Quezada assigned to Biloxi Shuckers from Nashville Sounds.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 28: A detail of a Milwaukee Brewers hat prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Quezada has pitched in four different minor-league levels (A, A+, AA, AAA) this season.

Across the four levels this year, Quezada has posted a 5.16 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 61 innings.

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: A Milwaukee Brewers hat in the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 13, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees signed Quezada to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2023. He is from Nicaragua.

The Yankees traded Quezada to the Brewers for left-hander Clayton Andrews on Feb. 14, 2024.

Washington Nationals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE – MAY 9: A general view of the Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove taken before the game against the Washington Nationals on May 9, 2007 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Nationals 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Quezada has a career 4.89 ERA with 216 strikeouts since making his professional debut in 2023.

Quezada isn’t among the Brewers’ list of top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Jackson Chourio #11, Garrett Mitchell #5 and Luis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after a 1-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 19, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Brewers already clinched the National League Central title.

With a 98-58 record, Milwaukee has an 11-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with William Contreras #24 after a 3-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

One more Brewers win or one more Atlanta Braves loss will clinch Milwaukee a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Milwaukee is coming off a 3-0 sweep over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Chad Patrick #39 and William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after a 6-5 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Brewers will finish their series against the Phillies on Thursday night.

Then, Milwaukee will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Demote 22-Year-Old Before Phillies Series

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