Milwaukee Brewers Announced Sal Frelick Update During Twins Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.
Most recently, the Brewers won by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.
UPDATE: The Brewers won 4-3.
Brewers Announced Sal Frelick Update
GettySal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
The Brewers continue to play without Sal Frelick, as he has been out since July 17 with an injury.
During their series with the Twins, the Brewers announced the latest update on Frelick.
MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Sent to Triple-A Nashville to begin rehab assignment. Will start assignment solely as a hitter while progressing through his throwing program.”
GettySal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a double in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on June 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Before getting hurt, Frelick had been batting .236 with 65 hits, four home runs, 34 RBIs, 33 runs and six stolen bases in 90 games.
According to the site, he is still supposed to return to the MLB this month.
GettySal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a sacrfice bunt in the 10th inning of the 2-1 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 22, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Frelick was picked in the 1st round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Brewers.
In 2024, Frelick won a Gold Glove Award.
Looking At The Brewers Right Now
GettyManager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout after questioning a call in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Brewers are in the middle of a fantastic 2026 season that has many people believing they could reach the World Series.
Right now, they are the first-place team in the National League Central with a 73-44 record in 117 games.
Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 6-4 (and they are 40-22 in 62 games at home).
GettyAndrew Vaughn #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to hitting a single after reaching second base to drive in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Following the Twins, the Brewers will visit the San Diego Padres on Monday night.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the Minnesota Twins (at home).The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.Most recently, the Brewers won by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.UPDATE: The Brewers won 4-3.Brewers Announced Sal Frelick UpdateThe Brewers continue to play without […]
Milwaukee Brewers Announced Sal Frelick Update During Twins Series