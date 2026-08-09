Milwaukee Brewers Announced Sal Frelick Update During Twins Series

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the Minnesota Twins (at home).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Brewers won by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.

UPDATE: The Brewers won 4-3.

Brewers Announced Sal Frelick Update

The Brewers continue to play without Sal Frelick, as he has been out since July 17 with an injury.

During their series with the Twins, the Brewers announced the latest update on Frelick.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Sent to Triple-A Nashville to begin rehab assignment. Will start assignment solely as a hitter while progressing through his throwing program.”

Before getting hurt, Frelick had been batting .236 with 65 hits, four home runs, 34 RBIs, 33 runs and six stolen bases in 90 games.

According to the site, he is still supposed to return to the MLB this month.

Frelick was picked in the 1st round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Brewers.

In 2024, Frelick won a Gold Glove Award.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are in the middle of a fantastic 2026 season that has many people believing they could reach the World Series.

Right now, they are the first-place team in the National League Central with a 73-44 record in 117 games.

Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 6-4 (and they are 40-22 in 62 games at home).

Following the Twins, the Brewers will visit the San Diego Padres on Monday night.