Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement After Bad Game

The Milwaukee Brewers will begin their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. After losing their most recent game against the Chicago Cubs 2-1, Milwaukee will be looking to bounce back by defeating the Reds in their series opener.

The Brewers have now revealed their batting order for their game against the Reds. It includes a change with star outfielder Jackson Chourio.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement

After going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Brewers’ most recent game against the Cubs, Chourio will be in a new spot in Milwaukee’s batting order on Friday. This is because he will be switching to the third spot after being the leadoff hitter in their last three games.

With Chourio moving to the third spot in Milwaukee’s batting order, Sal Frelick will be their leadoff hitter against the Reds.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their series opener against the Reds.

S. Frelick RF

J. Bauers 1B

J. Chourio LF

C. Yelich DH

W. Contreras C

B. Turang 2B

G. Mitchell CF

C. Pratt SS

D. Hamilton 3B

Chourio Will Be Looking to Have a Response Game

After going 0-for-4 in Milwaukee’s most recent game, Chourio will be looking to put together a solid bounce-back performance for them against Cincinnati. When noting that he was on a seven-game hitting streak before it, there is no question that he has the potential to turn things back around against the Reds.

Chourio has appeared in 106 games so far this season with the Brewers, where he has 21 home runs, 24 doubles, 58 RBI, and a .285 batting average. With numbers like these, he has been great for Milwaukee this campaign, so it would not be shocking whatsoever if he has a big game for them against the Reds.