Jackson Chourio Joins Historic Company in Brewers Game 3 Win

Milwaukee Brewers star left fielder joined historic company after his phenomenal game for Milwaukee in Game 3 of the 2026 World Series.

The Brewers destroyed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 in Game 3, taking a 3-0 series lead in the best-of-seven World Series. The Brewers will look to sweep the Rays on Tuesday night and win the first World Series in franchise history.

If they do end up winning it all, then Chourio will have been a huge part of it.

Jackson Chourio’s Historic Game 3 Performance

In Game 3 against the Rays, Chourio had four hits and one stolen base for the Brewers in what can only be described as a standout performance.

In fact, the 22-year-old Chourio joined Ty Cobb, who was 21 years old for the Detroit Tigers in the 1908 World Series against the Chicago Cubs, as the two youngest players in MLB history to have four hits and one stolen base in a World Series game.

“The youngest players in MLB history with at least 4 hits and a stolen base in a World Series game: 1) 1908 Ty Cobb 2) 2026 JACKSON CHOURIO. HISTORIC company for the Brewers star!”

Jackson Chourio Favored to Win World Series MVP

Ahead of the World Series, the betting odds had Chourio favored to win the World Series MVP award at +600 odds.

Three games in, Chourio is still the World Series MVP favorite, but he’s now at -120 odds, so he’s heavily favored to win the award at this point, given what the opening odds were just a few days before the series started.

Chourio has been exceptional for the Brewers when they needed him most, and given he is only 22 years old, the sky is truly the limit for Milwaukee’s young star.

Milwaukee, of course, cannot take anything for granted, as we have teams come back from 0-3 deficits in professional sports. Though rare, it has happened before.

But this Brewers team is truly built different, and based on what we are seeing from Milwaukee right now, they are very close to rewarding their faithful fans with a World Series, and Chourio may very well be the World Series MVP winner if they do.