Jackson Chourio Favored to Win World Series MVP for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers superstar Jackson Chourio is the odds-on favorite to win the World Series MVP in the 2026 Fall Classic.

The Brewers advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1982, when they took down the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning two-time World Series champions, with an eye-opening 4-0 sweep in the NLCS.

It was an absolutely incredible performance by the Brewers, who are now four wins away from capturing the first World Series championship in franchise history.

If they do end up winning it, then the oddsmakers like Chourio’s chances to be a big part of them doing so.

Jackson Chourio Is the World Series MVP Favorite

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Chourio is the odds-on favorite to win the World Series MVP award this season.

Chourio is currently at +600 odds, putting him just ahead of his Brewers teammates, C William Contreras at +650, SP Jacob Misiorowski at +700, and 2B Brice Turang at +900, to capture this year’s World Series MVP award.

Since the ALCS between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays has not yet been decided, the odds will change from now until the start of the World Series one week from now.

Still, Chourio will be among the favorites to capture the World Series MVP award when the Brewers try to win the first championship in club history.

Jackson Chourio Is a Young Stud

Just 22 years old, Chourio is a young stud who has proven that he is one of the best young players in MLB since making his debut in 2024.

This season, Chourio hit .291 with a .837 OPS and a 129 OPS+ for the Brewers, indicating that his bat was 29% above league average.

He also belted 25 home runs and racked up 4.9 bWAR for the Brewers, along with stealing 23 bases.

Defensively, he had a strong year in LF and is a finalist for the Gold Glove Award.

During the postseason this year, Chourio has struggled a bit with just a .171 batting average, .553 OPS, and two home runs in eight games. But that is a very small sample size, and the oddsmakers know that he can turn it on at any moment.