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Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement During Rangers Game

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Jackson Chourio
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Milwaukee Brewers made an a new announcement regarding Jackson Chourio during a recent Texas Rangers game.

The Milwaukee Brewers are enjoying another great season. With their series against the Texas Rangers nearly done, they announced news about Jackson Chourio.

Once their series against the Rangers concludes, they will play the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds next.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field on August 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

During the second game of their series against the Rangers, the same game that Cooper Pratt made his return to the lineup, Chourio hit a personal milestone.

Chourio recorded his 20th home run of the 2026 season during this second game of the series. The team announced the milestone via a social media post.

“Three straight 20-HR seasons to start his career,” the Brewers announced.

Chourio is a 22-year-old outfielder who is currently in his third season with the Brewers.

It was a milestone for Chourio, but also special for another reason.

Looking at Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated after scoring on a double by first baseman Jake Bauers #9 in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Chourio has recorded at least 20 home runs for three straight seasons to begin his MLB career.

Now, he has collected 21, 21, and 20 home runs, respectively, over the first three seasons of his career. Chourio is enjoying the best season of his career so far.

In 101 games, Chourio has 117 hits, 22 doubles, 56 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases, along with a .282 batting average and a .343 on-base percentage.

He may only have three years of experience in the big leagues, but Chourio is proving that he belongs on the every day roster of the Brewers.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement During Rangers Game

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