Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement During Rangers Game

The Milwaukee Brewers are enjoying another great season. With their series against the Texas Rangers nearly done, they announced news about Jackson Chourio.

Once their series against the Rangers concludes, they will play the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds next.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement

During the second game of their series against the Rangers, the same game that Cooper Pratt made his return to the lineup, Chourio hit a personal milestone.

Chourio recorded his 20th home run of the 2026 season during this second game of the series. The team announced the milestone via a social media post.

“Three straight 20-HR seasons to start his career,” the Brewers announced.

Three straight 20-HR seasons to start his career https://t.co/6Pw7PSz3qg pic.twitter.com/roboHLDzvT — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 29, 2026

Chourio is a 22-year-old outfielder who is currently in his third season with the Brewers.

It was a milestone for Chourio, but also special for another reason.

Looking at Jackson Chourio

Chourio has recorded at least 20 home runs for three straight seasons to begin his MLB career.

Now, he has collected 21, 21, and 20 home runs, respectively, over the first three seasons of his career. Chourio is enjoying the best season of his career so far.

In 101 games, Chourio has 117 hits, 22 doubles, 56 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases, along with a .282 batting average and a .343 on-base percentage.

He may only have three years of experience in the big leagues, but Chourio is proving that he belongs on the every day roster of the Brewers.