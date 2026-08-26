Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio News After Bad Game vs Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers lost their first game against the New York Mets. However, August 26th is a new day, and it’s a new opportunity to win a game. Before the game, the Brewers made an announcement about Jackson Chourio.

Tonight’s game starts at 5:10 PM Mountain Time, 6:10 PM Central Time, or 7:10 Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio News

Before Game 2 of the Brewers’ series against the Mets, the Brewers announced their lineup for the matchup.

Missing from the batting order was Chourio. Here is the full lineup that the team announced:

Starting Pitcher: Dustin May.

Chourio was taken out of LF and replaced with Sal Frelick.

Frelick is a 26-year-old right fielder. On August 25th, 2026, he was activated off the IL, but did not dress in the opening lineup.

In 90 games, he has 65 hits, 14 doubles, four home runs, 34 RBIs, and six stolen bases.

Looking at Jackson Chourio’s Bad Game

Chourio is a 22-year-old left fielder. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound player has spent at least one game at all three outfield positions.

Chourio didn’t have the best game on Tuesday night. He was struck out twice in five at-bats.

The youngster is in his third season with the organization. Chourio has played 98 games this year. In those games, he has collected 111 hits, 22 doubles, 17 home runs, and 50 RBIs.

Additionally, he is batting .276 with a .339 on-base percentage to go along with 13 stolen bases.

Pat Murphy on Jackson Chourio

After the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy spoke about Chourio’s play.

MLB journalist Curt Hogg shared a quote from Murphy on Chourio.

“You gotta understand that these guys are 130 games in, Jackson’s 22 years old, his standards for himself are very, very high. He didn’t have a great night offensively, but he’s had so many great. That’s going to happen,” Hogg shared in a post on social media.

It does not sound likely. Here's the Chourio AB quote: "You gotta understand that these guys are 130 games in, Jackson’s 22 years old, his standards for himself are very, very high. He didn’t have a great night offensively, but he’s had so many great. That’s going to happen." https://t.co/8XErpcwjLJ — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) August 26, 2026

It seems like his not-so-great night offensively was taken to heart by the team’s manager.

These breaks from playing for a game can only benefit the player. They get a chance to sit back and look at the big picture and see how every little decision affects everything.

Considering how often Chourio has played this year, I wouldn’t expect him to be out of the lineup for a very long time.