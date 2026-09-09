Brewers’ Jackson Chourio Makes Bold Statement After Cubs Game

The Milwaukee Brewers were down to their last out, but Jackson Chourio’s home run in the ninth changed the script of their game against the Chicago Cubs. His two-run home run started the comeback bid, with the Brewers eventually winning 4-3 in 10 innings.

“I like to play with pressure,” Chourio told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel‘s Curt Hogg via translator Daniel de Mondesert. “I think the adrenaline takes my game to another level.”

Brewers’ Jackson Chourio on Late-Game Heroics to Defeat Cubs

The Brewers fell behind 3-1 in the ninth, as closer Trevor Megill served up a two-run double to Carson Kelly. However, Christian Yelich extended the inning with a two-out single to set up Jackson Chourio’s big moment.

Cubs closer Jacob Webb misfired on a changeup on an 0-1 count, and Chourio did not miss it. He tagged that mistake 110 MPH into the left-field stands to tie the game 3-3.

Chourio finished the night 4-for-5 at the plate with that home run and a double. In 31 games against the Cubs, he owns a .317/.344/.504 slash line and four home runs in 128 plate appearances.

“Every single game is important,” said Chourio. “We need to win every single game, whether it’s the Cubs on the other side or any other team. Maybe it is that some of my better games have come against them, but regardless, it’s going out there trying to be the best version of myself every single time I’m out there on the field.

The young outfielder backed his home run with a huge defensive play. Chourio told center fielder Garrett Mitchell told him that Seiya Suzuki was tagging. The Brewers’ broadcast picked him up yelling, “tag, tag, tag!”

Mitchell ended up throwing out Suzuki at third base, who overslid third, to snuff out the Cubs’ rally.

“I could tell the runner was close to the base, looking like he was going to tag up. So, just getting ready to make a throw there was what I was telling him. And the throw was incredible!”

The Brewers revealed that Mitchell’s throw carried a speed of 94.6 MPH when posting the defensive highlight.

Jackson Chourio on Luis Lara’s Game-Winning Hit

After Garrett Mitchell’s throw took care of the Cubs’ ghost runner, the Brewers had a chance to close it out in the bottom half. An intentional walk to William Contreras, followed by a single by Sal Frelick, loaded the bases for Luis Lara.

Lara golfed out a Caleb Thielbar curveball to rip a line drive down the left-field line and win it for the Brewers.

“It’s been incredible,” said Jackson Chourio. “He’s been able to come up with a lot of great plays for us that have helped us win games. Today, he came up with the big hit. I’m just very proud of him.”

What’s Next for the Brewers?

Thanks to Jackson Chourio and Luis Lara’s heroics, the Brewers became the first team to collect 90 wins this season.

They’ll go for the three-game sweep of the Cubs. A win would lower their magic number to five to clinch the National League Central division title. They’ll send right-hander Logan Henderson to the mound, who will be opposed by Kevin Gausman.

First pitch at American Family Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. CT.