Milwaukee Brewers Handed Positive Injury Update on 24-HR Slugger

The Milwaukee Brewers got some positive injury news on a slugger during their pivotal series against the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee is atop the NL Central and is coming off a 4-3 win over the Cubs in the series opener on Monday to extend their division lead. During the series, the Brewers got a positive injury update on Jake Bauers.

The Brewers are 89-56 and 8 games up on the Cubs.

Milwaukee Brewers Injury Update on Jake Bauers

Milwaukee has been one of the best teams in baseball all year, but they have seen some key players go down with injuries.

Bauers has been a surprise this year as he’s having a career year and is an impact hitter for the Brewers. However, he’s dealing with shin splints, but it isn’t considered serious, as he’s considered day-to-day.

“Was held out of the lineup on Sept. 7 because “he needed it,” per manager Pat Murphy. Bauers has been playing through painful shin splints and other bumps and bruises,” the Brewers MLB.com injury update read.

Bauers has been a major surprise for the Brewers as he’s hitting .270 with 24 home runs and 78 RBIs. Luckily for Milwaukee, they can afford to give the slugger some days off, even though they are playing a pivotal series against the Cubs.

The focus for the Brewers should be on the playoffs and making sure everyone, including Bauers, is healthy for the postseason. So, giving him some time off isn’t the worst thing as Milwaukee will need him healthy for the postseason.

Milwaukee Right Now

The Brewers won the first game of the series against the Cubs on Monday by a score of 4-3.

Milwaukee was led by Jackson Chourio as he hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead.

“Sometimes I feel like I was born for those moments,” Chourio said. “Other times, I like the pressure that those moments bring. I don’t know why, but I know I enjoy them.”

The win also secured the Brewers the tiebreaker over the Cubs, which is an extra layer of support, despite Milwaukee being 8 games up.

“I didn’t realize we did that,” said Trevor Megill, who locked down his 27th save with help from his defense. “Huge, I guess. We’ve got bigger ambitions than just the season series.”

The series was pivotal as Chicago likely needed to sweep it to have any chance of winning the division. So, the Brewers are viewing it as a mini-playoff series.

“It’s obviously not the playoffs, but it’s a mini-playoff atmosphere,” Christian Yelich said. “It’s probably the closest you can get before the postseason. Any time our teams get together, no matter what time of year it is, it’s big games, big series. You’ve got to go make plays to win.”

The Brewers can become the first MLB team to 90 wins on Tuesday.