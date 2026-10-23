Lauren Bauers, Jake Bauers’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Milwaukee Brewers are BACK in the World Series for the first time in 40+ years, and if they are able to beat the Tampa Bay Rays four times out of seven over the next week or so, Milwaukee will be Fall Classic champions for the first time in franchise history, which is perhaps the most exciting storyline of the 2026 World Series.

The Brewers would arguably not be in this position if it weren’t for star first baseman Jake Bauers, who has enjoyed memorable playoff moments and a very strong offensive season.

Now that Jake Bauers is playing in the World Series, let’s take a quick look at some details about Bauers and his family, including his wife Lauren.

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Five Quick Facts About Lauren Bauers

Many Milwaukee Brewers have likely gotten to know Jake Bauers pretty closely this season due to his breakout, but what about his wife, Lauren?

Here are a few facts about Lauren Bauers:

Lauren Bauers Has Been with Jake Since High School

Lauren Bauers and Jake attended Marina High School in Huntington Beach, where Bauers began the early stages of what would become a professional baseball career.

She supported him long before he joined MLB, and would often be seen in support at his games in California.

Lauren’s public profile remains fairly secretive. Lauren has become the topic of conversation recently due to Jake publicly giving her praise for supporting his baseball journey.

Lauren and Jake Have Two Children

The Bauers family is growing rapidly, as the couple has two children.

Here’s a heartfelt story, courtesy of MLB.com, about the Bauers’ family journey:

“Bauers almost walked away from baseball after the 2024 season to stay home with their first child while Lauren returned to teaching, but shortly after making that decision, they found out they were expecting their second child. He returned to the majors to support his growing family.”

Jake Bauers claims he returned to baseball in order to get free healthcare through the minors to help his family.

When Did Jake Bauers and Lauren Get Married?

Lauren [then Carr] and Jake Bauers are married, but there isn’t public information about their wedding, the reception, ceremony, or the date that it happened.

However, as noted, the Bauers family is quickly growing.

While Jake regularly appears before thousands of baseball fans, Lauren has remained outside the limelight. Their relationship has nevertheless become an important part of both of their life stories, particularly as he has discussed the challenges of balancing baseball a growing family.

Does Lauren Bauers have a Job?

Lauren Bauers had a career in teaching, but she has since put that aside to help the family and support her husband Jake.

She was close to returning to teaching after Jake Bauers contemplated retirement. However, plans changed when Bauers was expecting her second child.

How Did Lauren Bauers Help Jake Revitalize His Career?

Jake Bauers was considering walking away from baseball to be a stay-at-home dad, but after Lauren got pregnant with the couple’s second child, Bauers joined professional baseball again on a new contract.

Jake shouted Lauren out during the NLCS this October, and she has since been going viral across social media.

Taking a Quick Look at Jake Bauer’s MLB Career

Jake Bauers has had quite the MLB journey.

He debuted in MLB with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, and has also played for the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, (Brewers), and Cleveland Guardians.

Across 757 total games played, Bauers carries a lifetime average of .223 with 84 home runs, 100 doubles, and a career OPS+ of 96.

2026 was his clear breakout campaign. He batted .266 this season with 26 home runs, 22 doubles, and an OPS+ of 140 over 144 games played.

Bauers is headed for free agency after the 2026 season, so the Brewers will have a major decision to make on him after the Fall Classic.