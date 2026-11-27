MLB trade rumors are slowing down a little, with only a few days until the expected December 1st lockout. Some teams, like the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets, have already made big splashes by signing the likes of Tarik Skubal, Luis Gil, and Kevin Gausman.
Now, onto the latest rumors…
- The Toronto Blue Jays are one of three teams competing for outfielder Seiya Suzuki. The other two teams are the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres. However, one insider points out that Suzuki is seeking a deal that will likely exceed $120 million. It is yet to be determined if the Blue Jays are willing to go there.
- After signing Kaima Taira and already having Kazuma Okamoto on the roster, that could be a draw for the free agent slugger.
- The Padres and Washington Nationals are fighting over Jazz Chisholm. He is predicted to land a short deal in order to give himself a reset.
- There is a surprise team lurking around Chisholm. The Tigers have been poking around Chisholm in recent days. Considering the moves that they have made recently, going after Chisholm would not be a shock.
- The New York Yankees have their hands in a few different pots.
- For starters, they are competing with the Blue Jays to land reliever Adrian Morejon. There are teams that like Morejon as a starter, but he (reportedly) prefers to remain a reliever.
- The Yankees checked in on outfielder Randy Arozarena earlier in November, but nothing has come of it so far.
MLB Trade Rumors: Best Free Agents Available
Here are the top free agents available following the November GM meetings.
Randy Arozarena, LF. The 32-year-old enjoyed a career season, but after rejecting the Seattle Mariners qualifying offer he will likely join a new team this offseason. He consistently hits 20+ home runs, can steal bases, and doesn’t walk or get struck out a lot.
Seiya Suzuki, RF. Suzuki is a great combination of offense and defense. He can hit home runs, play great defense, and hit for average. What’s not to like?
Michael King, Starting Pitcher. King enjoyed a solid season with the Padres in 2026, where he was able to stay healthy and play 30+ starts. He does not generate a lot of Whiffs, but he doesn’t get hit out of the ballpark often.
Adrian Morejon, Relief Pitcher. Morejon is the top relief pitcher in this year’s free agency class. The southpaw rejected the Padres qualifying offer and has no shortage of suitors. He has played set-up man to Mason Miller recently, but could get a shot as a closer for his new team, depending on where he lands.
Brandon Lowe, 2B. If you are looking for a power hitter, look no further than Brandon Lowe. He can hit home runs, knocking over 30 this past year. He upped his defensive game in 2026, but health has always been an issue for him.
Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B. Chisholm is 29 years old but has yet to fully reach his potential as an MLB player. With that in mind, he may earn a shorter-term deal to build up his worth and secure a long-term pact after that. He has expressed a desire to play multiple positions, which could very much work to his advantage.
Other Notable Free Agents Available
Here is a list of free agents who might not command the highest salaries but will more than likely have a big impact on the team that they sign with.
Ty France, Infielder.
Clay Holmes, Starting Pitcher.
Trent Grisham, CF.
Taylor Ward, OF.
Alex Vesia, Reliever.
Bryan Abreu, Relief pitcher.
Nick Martinez, Reliever.
Casey Mize, Starting Pitcher.
Shota Imanaga, Starting Pitcher.
Mauricio Dubon, Utility Player.
Ian Happ, Outfielder.
Luis Arraez, 2B & 1B.
Daulton Varsho, CF.
J.P. Crawford, Shortstop.
Tyler Mahle, Starting Pitcher.
Gleyber Torres, 2B.
MLB Trade Rumors: Every Major Free Agent Off the Board
Here is the list of every big free agent signed to an MLB team before the looming lockout.
Tarik Skubal, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNED WITH METS). Skubal is the belle of this year’s free agency ball. He is looking for a long-term deal in the $350-$500 million range. He will be worth every penny for the team that lands him. The Mets, Blue Jays, Cubs, and Dodgers are the frontrunners here.
Freddy Peralta, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNED WITH ORIOLES) Peralta rebuilt his value with the Rays following a trade from the Mets at the MLB Trade Deadline. He pulled off a fantastic postseason and will be one of the top free agents to watch in the coming days.
Teruaki Sato, 3B. (SIGNED WITH CUBS) Sato is one of the imports posted from NPB. He should be a middle of the order bat for whichever team signs him. He will likely land a deal similar to Alex Bregman or Matt Chapman, with the Yankees and Red Sox leading the way here.
Trevor Rogers, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH CUBS)
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B. (SIGNS WITH METS)
Luis Gil, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH TIGERS)
Kevin Gausman, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNED WITH TIGERS)
David Peterson, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNED WITH ROCKIES)
Patrick Sandoval, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNED WITH ROCKIES)
Jake Bauers, 1B/OF. (SIGNS WITH RED SOX, 4 years, $58 million)
Dustin May, Starting Pitcher (SIGNS WITH WHITE SOX).
Evan Phillips, Relief Pitcher (SIGNS WITH BRAVES).
Sonny Gray, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH TWINS).
Foster Griffin, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH GUARDIANS)
Tyler Stephenson, Catcher. (SIGNS WITH REDS)
JoJo Romero, Relief Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH PADRES)
Alec Bohm, 1B/3B. (SIGNS WITH ROYALS)
Kaima Taira, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH BLUE JAYS)
Ha-Seong Kim, Infielder. (SIGNS WITH TIGERS)
MLB Trade Rumors: Every MLB Team’s Current Payroll & Biggest Need
Here are the tax payrolls and biggest needs for every MLB team.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Tax Payroll: $184,593,376
Biggest Needs: Left-handed batters and bullpen.
Atlanta Braves
Tax Payroll: $230,700,000
Biggest Needs: Bullpen help and a starting pitcher.
Oakland Athletics
Tax Payroll: $118,692,856
Biggest Needs: Starting pitching, bullpen pitchers, lots of pitchers.
Baltimore Orioles
Tax Payroll: $159,891,666
Biggest Needs: Upgrade in the outfield.
Boston Red Sox
Tax Payroll: $249,467,551
Biggest Needs: Offense.
Chicago Cubs
Tax Payroll: $168,724,047
Biggest Needs: Starting pitching.
Chicago White Sox
Tax Payroll: $125,886,666
Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers, outfielders, and relief pitchers.
Cincinnati Reds
Tax Payroll: $108,075,745
Biggest Needs: Pitching to improve their team ERA.
Cleveland Guardians
Tax Payroll: $106,641,666
Biggest Needs: Starting pitcher and a boost to their bullpen.
Colorado Rockies
Tax Payroll: $110,313,095
Biggest Needs: Lots of pitchers.
Detroit Tigers
Tax Payroll: $184,214,772
Biggest Needs: At least one starting pitcher and several bullpen additions.
Houston Astros
Tax Payroll: $211,484,994
Biggest Needs: Starting pitcher, relief pitching, upgrade to their outfield.
Kansas City Royals
Tax Payroll: $150,885,858
Biggest Needs: Several bullpen arms & right-handed hitter (preferably a center-fielder).
Los Angeles Angels
Tax Payroll: $117,333,333
Biggest Needs: A couple bullpen upgrades, a center fielder, and left-handed batters.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Tax Payroll: $384,757,413
Biggest Needs: Bullpen depth and young players.
Miami Marlins
Tax Payroll: $87,566,666
Biggest Needs: Offense.
Milwaukee Brewers
Tax Payroll: $125,958,987
Biggest Needs: A couple of starting pitchers.
Minnesota Twins
Tax Payroll: $141,118,358
Biggest Needs: Offensive additions and a couple of bullpen arms.
New York Mets
Tax Payroll: $280,676,397
Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and bullpen upgrades.
New York Yankees
Tax Payroll: $296,871,700
Biggest Needs: Bullpen upgrades.
Philadelphia Phillies
Tax Payroll: $293,253,770
Biggest Needs: Outfielders.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Tax Payroll: $132,835,972
Biggest Needs: Better defensive players & pitching depth.
San Diego Padres
Tax Payroll: $214,728,678
Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers.
San Francisco Giants
Tax Payroll: $179,469,352
Biggest Needs: Pitchers.
Seattle Mariners
Tax Payroll: $175,183,333
Biggest Needs: High-leverage relievers and an impact right-handed batter (either a LF or 3B).
St. Louis Cardinals
Tax Payroll: $113,290,279
Biggest Needs: Bullpen arms, a starting pitcher (or two), and a left-handed hitting shortstop or third baseman.
Tampa Bay Rays
Tax Payroll: $104,066,666
Biggest Needs: One starting pitcher & a couple of bullpen arms.
Texas Rangers
Tax Payroll: $193,316,666
Biggest Needs: Offense and relievers.
Toronto Blue Jays
Tax Payroll: $227,577,571
Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and offense.
Washington Nationals
Tax Payroll: $83,116,666
Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and bullpen pitchers
MLB Trade Rumors: Arozarena to Yankees, Suzuki to Blue Jays & Surprise Team After Chisholm