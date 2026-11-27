MLB trade rumors are slowing down a little, with only a few days until the expected December 1st lockout. Some teams, like the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets, have already made big splashes by signing the likes of Tarik Skubal, Luis Gil, and Kevin Gausman.

Now, onto the latest rumors…

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of three teams competing for outfielder Seiya Suzuki. The other two teams are the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres. However, one insider points out that Suzuki is seeking a deal that will likely exceed $120 million. It is yet to be determined if the Blue Jays are willing to go there.

After signing Kaima Taira and already having Kazuma Okamoto on the roster, that could be a draw for the free agent slugger.

The Padres and Washington Nationals are fighting over Jazz Chisholm. He is predicted to land a short deal in order to give himself a reset.

There is a surprise team lurking around Chisholm. The Tigers have been poking around Chisholm in recent days. Considering the moves that they have made recently, going after Chisholm would not be a shock.

The New York Yankees have their hands in a few different pots.

For starters, they are competing with the Blue Jays to land reliever Adrian Morejon. There are teams that like Morejon as a starter, but he (reportedly) prefers to remain a reliever.

The Yankees checked in on outfielder Randy Arozarena earlier in November, but nothing has come of it so far.

MLB Trade Rumors: Best Free Agents Available

Here are the top free agents available following the November GM meetings.

Randy Arozarena, LF. The 32-year-old enjoyed a career season, but after rejecting the Seattle Mariners qualifying offer he will likely join a new team this offseason. He consistently hits 20+ home runs, can steal bases, and doesn’t walk or get struck out a lot.

Seiya Suzuki, RF. Suzuki is a great combination of offense and defense. He can hit home runs, play great defense, and hit for average. What’s not to like?

Michael King, Starting Pitcher. King enjoyed a solid season with the Padres in 2026, where he was able to stay healthy and play 30+ starts. He does not generate a lot of Whiffs, but he doesn’t get hit out of the ballpark often.

Adrian Morejon, Relief Pitcher. Morejon is the top relief pitcher in this year’s free agency class. The southpaw rejected the Padres qualifying offer and has no shortage of suitors. He has played set-up man to Mason Miller recently, but could get a shot as a closer for his new team, depending on where he lands.

Brandon Lowe, 2B. If you are looking for a power hitter, look no further than Brandon Lowe. He can hit home runs, knocking over 30 this past year. He upped his defensive game in 2026, but health has always been an issue for him.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B. Chisholm is 29 years old but has yet to fully reach his potential as an MLB player. With that in mind, he may earn a shorter-term deal to build up his worth and secure a long-term pact after that. He has expressed a desire to play multiple positions, which could very much work to his advantage.

Other Notable Free Agents Available

Here is a list of free agents who might not command the highest salaries but will more than likely have a big impact on the team that they sign with.

Ty France, Infielder.

Clay Holmes, Starting Pitcher.

Trent Grisham, CF.

Taylor Ward, OF.

Alex Vesia, Reliever.

Bryan Abreu, Relief pitcher.

Nick Martinez, Reliever.

Casey Mize, Starting Pitcher.

Shota Imanaga, Starting Pitcher.

Mauricio Dubon, Utility Player.

Ian Happ, Outfielder.

Luis Arraez, 2B & 1B.

Daulton Varsho, CF.

J.P. Crawford, Shortstop.

Tyler Mahle, Starting Pitcher.

Gleyber Torres, 2B.

MLB Trade Rumors: Every Major Free Agent Off the Board

Here is the list of every big free agent signed to an MLB team before the looming lockout.

Tarik Skubal, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNED WITH METS). Skubal is the belle of this year’s free agency ball. He is looking for a long-term deal in the $350-$500 million range. He will be worth every penny for the team that lands him. The Mets, Blue Jays, Cubs, and Dodgers are the frontrunners here.

Freddy Peralta, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNED WITH ORIOLES) Peralta rebuilt his value with the Rays following a trade from the Mets at the MLB Trade Deadline. He pulled off a fantastic postseason and will be one of the top free agents to watch in the coming days.

Teruaki Sato, 3B. (SIGNED WITH CUBS) Sato is one of the imports posted from NPB. He should be a middle of the order bat for whichever team signs him. He will likely land a deal similar to Alex Bregman or Matt Chapman, with the Yankees and Red Sox leading the way here.

Trevor Rogers, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH CUBS)

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B. (SIGNS WITH METS)

Luis Gil, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH TIGERS)

Kevin Gausman, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNED WITH TIGERS)

David Peterson, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNED WITH ROCKIES)

Patrick Sandoval, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNED WITH ROCKIES)

Jake Bauers, 1B/OF. (SIGNS WITH RED SOX, 4 years, $58 million)

Dustin May, Starting Pitcher (SIGNS WITH WHITE SOX).

Evan Phillips, Relief Pitcher (SIGNS WITH BRAVES).

Sonny Gray, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH TWINS).

Foster Griffin, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH GUARDIANS)

Tyler Stephenson, Catcher. (SIGNS WITH REDS)

JoJo Romero, Relief Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH PADRES)

Alec Bohm, 1B/3B. (SIGNS WITH ROYALS)

Kaima Taira, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH BLUE JAYS)

Ha-Seong Kim, Infielder. (SIGNS WITH TIGERS)

MLB Trade Rumors: Every MLB Team’s Current Payroll & Biggest Need

Here are the tax payrolls and biggest needs for every MLB team.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Tax Payroll: $184,593,376

Biggest Needs: Left-handed batters and bullpen.

Atlanta Braves

Tax Payroll: $230,700,000

Biggest Needs: Bullpen help and a starting pitcher.

Oakland Athletics

Tax Payroll: $118,692,856

Biggest Needs: Starting pitching, bullpen pitchers, lots of pitchers.

Baltimore Orioles

Tax Payroll: $159,891,666

Biggest Needs: Upgrade in the outfield.

Boston Red Sox

Tax Payroll: $249,467,551

Biggest Needs: Offense.

Chicago Cubs

Tax Payroll: $168,724,047

Biggest Needs: Starting pitching.

Chicago White Sox

Tax Payroll: $125,886,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers, outfielders, and relief pitchers.

Cincinnati Reds

Tax Payroll: $108,075,745

Biggest Needs: Pitching to improve their team ERA.

Cleveland Guardians

Tax Payroll: $106,641,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitcher and a boost to their bullpen.

Colorado Rockies

Tax Payroll: $110,313,095

Biggest Needs: Lots of pitchers.

Detroit Tigers

Tax Payroll: $184,214,772

Biggest Needs: At least one starting pitcher and several bullpen additions.

Houston Astros

Tax Payroll: $211,484,994

Biggest Needs: Starting pitcher, relief pitching, upgrade to their outfield.

Kansas City Royals

Tax Payroll: $150,885,858

Biggest Needs: Several bullpen arms & right-handed hitter (preferably a center-fielder).

Los Angeles Angels

Tax Payroll: $117,333,333

Biggest Needs: A couple bullpen upgrades, a center fielder, and left-handed batters.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tax Payroll: $384,757,413

Biggest Needs: Bullpen depth and young players.

Miami Marlins

Tax Payroll: $87,566,666

Biggest Needs: Offense.

Milwaukee Brewers

Tax Payroll: $125,958,987

Biggest Needs: A couple of starting pitchers.

Minnesota Twins

Tax Payroll: $141,118,358

Biggest Needs: Offensive additions and a couple of bullpen arms.

New York Mets

Tax Payroll: $280,676,397

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and bullpen upgrades.

New York Yankees

Tax Payroll: $296,871,700

Biggest Needs: Bullpen upgrades.

Philadelphia Phillies

Tax Payroll: $293,253,770

Biggest Needs: Outfielders.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tax Payroll: $132,835,972

Biggest Needs: Better defensive players & pitching depth.

San Diego Padres

Tax Payroll: $214,728,678

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers.

San Francisco Giants

Tax Payroll: $179,469,352

Biggest Needs: Pitchers.

Seattle Mariners

Tax Payroll: $175,183,333

Biggest Needs: High-leverage relievers and an impact right-handed batter (either a LF or 3B).

St. Louis Cardinals

Tax Payroll: $113,290,279

Biggest Needs: Bullpen arms, a starting pitcher (or two), and a left-handed hitting shortstop or third baseman.

Tampa Bay Rays

Tax Payroll: $104,066,666

Biggest Needs: One starting pitcher & a couple of bullpen arms.

Texas Rangers

Tax Payroll: $193,316,666

Biggest Needs: Offense and relievers.

Toronto Blue Jays

Tax Payroll: $227,577,571

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and offense.

Washington Nationals

Tax Payroll: $83,116,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and bullpen pitchers