Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joey Ortiz, Andrew Vaughn Updates Before MLB Playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers are the No. 1 seed in the National League with a 103-59 record.

They will play the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.

Here is the Brewers’ NLDS schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 7

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 9

Before the NLDS, the Brewers announced injury updates on shortstop/third baseman Joey Ortiz and first baseman/third baseman Andrew Vaughn.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joey Ortiz, Andrew Vaughn News Before NLDS

Brewers manager Patrick Murphy said Ortiz won’t be a full participant in today’s activities. Meanwhile, Vaughn is good to go.

From MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy on X: The Brewers will “keep an eye on” Joey Ortiz because of his knee and abdomen injuries, Pat Murphy said, and he will not be a full participant today. Andrew Vaughn, however, is full go.

Looking at Milwaukee Brewers SS/3B Joey Ortiz

Ortiz has been dealing with a knee issue.

He underwent an MRI a few days ago and was diagnosed with a bruise, according to McCalvy.

Ortiz is also dealing with oblique and groin issues.

He has posted 2.6 bWAR and a .270/.328/.402 slash line with nine home runs and 47 RBI over 134 games this year.

Looking at Milwaukee Brewers 1B/3B Andrew Vaughn

Vaughn has been dealing with a stomach bug that caused him to lose 10 pounds, per Curt Hoff of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Milwaukee placed him on the IL on Sept. 25.

Vaughn has slashed .306/.390/.444 with six home runs and 43 RBI over 104 games this season.

He has a .938 OPS against southpaws this year.