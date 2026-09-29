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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joey Ortiz, Andrew Vaughn Updates Before MLB Playoffs

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Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 01: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are the No. 1 seed in the National League with a 103-59 record.

They will play the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of the scoreboard displaying 103 regular season wins, a franchise record in Milwaukee Brewers history, after the final game of season against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on September 27, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Here is the Brewers’ NLDS schedule:

  • Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3
  • Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4
  • Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6
  • Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 7
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 9

Before the NLDS, the Brewers announced injury updates on shortstop/third baseman Joey Ortiz and first baseman/third baseman Andrew Vaughn.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joey Ortiz, Andrew Vaughn News Before NLDS

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 11: Andrew Vaughn #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a run-scoring double in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on September 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Brewers manager Patrick Murphy said Ortiz won’t be a full participant in today’s activities. Meanwhile, Vaughn is good to go.

From MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy on X: The Brewers will “keep an eye on” Joey Ortiz because of his knee and abdomen injuries, Pat Murphy said, and he will not be a full participant today. Andrew Vaughn, however, is full go.

Looking at Milwaukee Brewers SS/3B Joey Ortiz

Seattle Mariners v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 19: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers singles in a run in the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at American Family Field on August 19, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Ortiz has been dealing with a knee issue.

He underwent an MRI a few days ago and was diagnosed with a bruise, according to McCalvy.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers in action against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ortiz is also dealing with oblique and groin issues.

He has posted 2.6 bWAR and a .270/.328/.402 slash line with nine home runs and 47 RBI over 134 games this year.

Looking at Milwaukee Brewers 1B/3B Andrew Vaughn

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Andrew Vaughn #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Vaughn has been dealing with a stomach bug that caused him to lose 10 pounds, per Curt Hoff of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Milwaukee placed him on the IL on Sept. 25.

Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Andrew Vaughn #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs the bases scoring from first on a two-run RBI triple hit by Luis Lara #18 against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on July 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Vaughn has slashed .306/.390/.444 with six home runs and 43 RBI over 104 games this season.

He has a .938 OPS against southpaws this year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joey Ortiz, Andrew Vaughn Updates Before MLB Playoffs

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