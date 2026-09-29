CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 01: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Milwaukee Brewers are the No. 1 seed in the National League with a 103-59 record.
Before the NLDS, the Brewers announced injury updates on shortstop/third baseman Joey Ortiz and first baseman/third baseman Andrew Vaughn.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joey Ortiz, Andrew Vaughn News Before NLDS
Brewers manager Patrick Murphy said Ortiz won’t be a full participant in today’s activities. Meanwhile, Vaughn is good to go.
From MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy on X: The Brewers will “keep an eye on” Joey Ortiz because of his knee and abdomen injuries, Pat Murphy said, and he will not be a full participant today. Andrew Vaughn, however, is full go.
Vaughn has slashed .306/.390/.444 with six home runs and 43 RBI over 104 games this season.
He has a .938 OPS against southpaws this year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
The Milwaukee Brewers, the NL's No. 1 seed, announced updates on Joey Ortiz and Andrew Vaughn before the MLB playoffs.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joey Ortiz, Andrew Vaughn Updates Before MLB Playoffs