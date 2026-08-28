Milwaukee Brewers Get Jonathan Ornelas News Before Rangers Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are facing the Texas Rangers after a successful series against the New York Mets. In the midst of that, the Brewers get news regarding Jonathan Ornelas.

The Brewers play the first game of their series against the Rangers on Friday, August 28th, 2026. The game will be broadcast at 5:40 PM Mountain Time, 6:40 PM Central Time, and 7:40 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jonathan Ornelas Picks Free Agency

Before the first pitch against the Rangers, the Brewers received news about Ornelas.

According to one MLB journalist, he had cleared waivers and decided to leave the organization.

“Infielder Jonathan Ornelas cleared waivers, was outrighted to Class AAA Nashville and elected free agency,” Todd Rosiak reported via a social media post on X.

Ornelas is a 26-year-old player. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound utility player will have an opportunity to join another organization.

Looking at Jonathan Ornelas

Ornelas has only played nine MLB games this year, three of which were with the Brewers.

In those three Brewers games, he recorded two hits and one RBI in nine at-bats.

Ornelas joined the Brewers earlier in August. On August 15th, the Brewers acquired him for cash from the Oakland Athletics.

Before the Athletics and Brewers, Ornelas was a member of the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, and Rangers organizations. He originally signed with the Rangers as a free agent on June 12th, 2018.

Jonathan Ornelas’ MLB Future

According to MLB Trade Rumors, Ornelas has a couple of options to consider.

“Ornelas will now head to the open market and see what opportunities await him,” the outlet wrote. “Since he just cleared waivers, he should be limited to minor league offers. A team looking for some extra depth will likely scoop him up.”

“He would be postseason eligible with that club if he signs by September 1, even if it’s a minor league pact.”

Considering where the teams are in the standings, the Yankees, Braves, and Rangers could all realistically add Ornelas as position-player depth. All three teams have a good shot of making a solid postseason run.

It’s also not out of the realm of possibility that he returns to the Brewers or Athletics. However, that is much less likely.

If he wants more playing time, he may need to go to an organization that is not in the playoff picture.

This could be one interesting storyline to monitor in the coming days.