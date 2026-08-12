Brewers Refused to Trade Logan Henderson for Tarik Skubal, Now He Faces Him

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their rotation for their upcoming series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel‘s Curt Hogg posted the starting pitching matchups for that series, which Hogg labeled the “Narrative World Series”.

The most interesting matchup comes in the series finale, where Logan Henderson will face Tarik Skubal. In Hogg’s “Narrative World Series,” this game offers the richest subplot, as he described that matchup as the most fitting for the series.

The upcoming series against the Dodgers could be a potential preview for the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles defeated Milwaukee in the NLCS last season, and the two teams hold the No. 1 and 3 seeds in the NL postseason bracket entering play on August 12.

Brewers Face Tarik Skubal After Falling Short in Trade Talks

The Brewers tried to land the two-time Cy Young Award winner from the Detroit Tigers, but lost out to the Dodgers in the end. Where Milwaukee fell short was the Tigers’ insistence on MLB-ready pitching.

According to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Henderson’s name was discussed the most. The Brewers viewed the right-hander, controllable through 2031, as untouchable in trade talks, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“Accordingly, the Brewers’ list of untouchables went beyond (Jesus) Made. They wouldn’t move shortstop Cooper Pratt or outfielder Luis Lara, both of whom signed long-term contracts before their major league debuts. Right-hander Logan Henderson, with five more years of club control, was off-limits as well,” wrote Passan.

Henderson is having a fine year for the Brewers. In 11 starts this season, he’s 6-2 with a 2.88 ERA. The right-hander has a 32% strikeout rate and is limiting opponents to a .197/.242/.379 slash.

After losing out on Skubal, the Brewers pivoted to Dustin May on deadline day. May will not face his former club in the series.

The Brewers, from a small-market standpoint, made the responsible decision to keep Henderson. It keeps their current competitive window open without sacrificing their future. But they’re going up against a juggernaut, one that feels like no price is too high to build one of the greatest dynasties in modern sports history.

However, if Skubal helps the Dodgers win a third straight World Series championship, the narrative that Milwaukee won’t do what it takes to win will never end. Especially if the Brewers fall to the Dodgers again and Henderson struggles in the postseason.