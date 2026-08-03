May signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Cardinals this offseason. He has a mutual option for $20 million next season. The right-hander adds some much-needed depth to the Brewers’ rotation, which was a major need.
Romero, meanwhile, is an impact reliever and should be a high-leverage arm for the Brewers. The left-hander is a pending free agent and is 1-3 with a 3.35 ERA in 33 games this season. He’s currently injured but is expected to be back by mid-August.
More to come.
Cole Shelton Cole Shelton covers the NHL, MLB, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns for Heavy.com. He has covered pro and college sports since 2016, including bylines at BJ Penn, USA Today, SB Nation, Rotowire, Canadian Baseball Network and more. More about Cole Shelton
The Milwaukee Brewers have bolstered their pitching staff.MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed the Brewers have acquired right-handed starter Dustin May and left-handed reliever JoJo Romero from the St. Louis Cardinals. Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal · Follow Brewers acquiring RHP Dustin May and LH reliever Jo Jo Romero from Cardinals, source tells me and […]
TRADE: Brewers Acquire Dustin May, Impact Reliever From Cardinals