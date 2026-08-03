TRADE: Brewers Acquire Dustin May, Impact Reliever From Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers have bolstered their pitching staff.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed the Brewers have acquired right-handed starter Dustin May and left-handed reliever JoJo Romero from the St. Louis Cardinals.

May signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Cardinals this offseason. He has a mutual option for $20 million next season. The right-hander adds some much-needed depth to the Brewers’ rotation, which was a major need.

May is 5-7 with a 4.38 ERA in 21 starts this season. He’s pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox and is a solid No. 4 or No. 5 starter.

Romero, meanwhile, is an impact reliever and should be a high-leverage arm for the Brewers. The left-hander is a pending free agent and is 1-3 with a 3.35 ERA in 33 games this season. He’s currently injured but is expected to be back by mid-August.

More to come.