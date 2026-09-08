Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Decision During Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers started their series with the Chicago Cubs on Monday night with a 4-3 victory.

Milwaukee will now have their ace Jacob Misiorowski on the mound for Game 2 of the series Tuesday, while Chicago will pitch lefty David Peterson.

Ahead of the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a few notable tweaks to the team’s starting lineup.

Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision

One of those changes Murphy made was removing veteran slugger Christian Yelich from the starting lineup.

Yelich hit in the five-hole Monday night and was slotted as the designated hitter, where he’s spent most of his time this season.

Gary Sanchez will step into the DH spot Tuesday to replace Yelich.

Here’s the full Brewers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/8 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B A. Vaughn 1B W. Contreras C G. Sánchez DH L. Lara RF J. Ortiz 3B G. Mitchell CF C. Pratt SS J. Misiorowski SP.”

Brewers 9/8 J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

A. Vaughn 1B

W. Contreras C

G. Sánchez DH

L. Lara RF

J. Ortiz 3B

G. Mitchell CF

C. Pratt SS J. Misiorowski SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 8, 2026

Looking at Yelich’s 2026 Campaign

In his 14th MLB season, Yelich has seen a slight drop-off in overall production, but his role has also decreased on a Brewers team that’s as deep as any in the league.

He’s appeared in 104 games and, across 393 at-bats, he’s batting .239 with 60 runs, 94 hits, 10 home runs and 50 RBIs while slugging .384 with a .703 OPS.

Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee enters Tuesday boasting the best record in the majors at 89-56 overall as it runs away with the NL Central, sitting eight games ahead of the Cubs.

The Brewers are also attempting to claim the top spot in the National League, which would give them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.