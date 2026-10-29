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Milwaukee Brewers Dustin May & Wife Announce Personal News Immediately After World Series

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Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May & Wife Amelia shared personal news following their World Series victory

The Milwaukee Brewers are the 2026 MLB World Series Champions, Pat Murphy is the oldest manager to win their first World Series, and William Contreras was the World Series MVP. And now, trade acquisition Dustin May has personal news that was announced following their World Series win.

The Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in the World Series. By winning the championship, the 2026 Brewers are the first team to win the title for the Milwaukee-based franchise.

Milwaukee Brewers Dustin May & Wife Amelia Announce Personal News After World Series

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Four
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Brandon Lockridge #20 and Dustin May #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate in the locker room following the 3-1 win against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 07, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Champagne and cheers were plentiful as the Brewers celebrated their victory Wednesday night in the visitors’ clubhouse. However, Dustin and his wife, Amelia, took to Instagram Thursday morning to make an exciting announcement.

“We’ll be telling Baby May about the 2026 World Series for forever,” Amelia wrote in the caption of the couple’s announcement.

Amelia and Dustin May have been together since December 2022. Now, the couple will be able to share their lives with a baby as they take on the next step of their life together.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Dustin May & Wife Announce Personal News Immediately After World Series

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