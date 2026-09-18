Milwaukee Brewers Cut 29-Year-Old MLB Player For New Addition Before Orioles Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are riding as high as ever. Not only have they clinched an MLB playoff berth, but they also have the best record in the league and are on top of their division. Heading into their Baltimore Orioles series, they announced news regarding Garrett Stallings.

Friday night features the first game of three against the Orioles. Dustin May will take the mound for the Brewers, while the Orioles counter with Cade Povich. The game will be broadcast at 6:05 PM Central, 7:05 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Cut 29-Year-Old MLB Player Before Baltimore Orioles Series

Prior to the first game between these two clubs, the Brewers announced a roster move involving Stallings.

According to the MLB Transactions page: “Milwaukee Brewers optioned RHP Garrett Stallings to Nashville Sounds. Milwaukee Brewers recalled LHP Colton Gordon from Nashville Sounds.”

The team also shared the roster move on social media.

Stallings is a 29-year-old pitcher who pitched in two games since he was called up just over one week ago. Alternatively, Colton Gordon is a 27-year-old left-handed pitcher who has played 24 games in the minor leagues this season.

Looking at Garrett Stallings & Colton Gordon

The Brewers recently acquired Gordon. He came over from the Houston Astros along with Lance McCullers Jr.

Before his acquisition, he played 24 games between the 2025 and 2026 seasons with the Astros. In those games, he recorded 83 strikeouts, one save, and a 6-4 record, to go along with 95.1 innings pitched. Gordon started 15 of those 24 games.

Since joining the organization, he has played 10 games of Triple-A baseball for the Brewers. Gordon has 48 strikeouts, a 4.67 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP in 54 innings.