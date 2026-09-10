Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jojo Romero Personal News Before Cubs Finale

The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in the league, and that is a testament to the quality of the players they have. While they are in the middle of their third and final game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, they announced some news regarding Jojo Romero.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jojo Romero Personal News During Chicago Cubs Finale

While they are on the verge of a sweep against the Cubs, the Brewers made an announcement before the third game against the Cubs.

“Happy Birthday Jojo 🎉 #DeltaDentalBirthdays,” the team announced on September 9th, 2026.

The former Philadelphia Phillies draft selection has just turned 30-years-old.

Romero has played in 49 games this season. In those games, he has recorded 45 strikeouts and 21 holds, in addition to 3.42 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP.

Looking at Jojo Romero’s MLB Career

After he was drafted by the Phillies, he spent two and a half seasons with them before he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was traded to the Cardinals on July 30th, 2022, for Edmundo Sosa.

Romero dressed in 25 games for the Phillies before his trade. In those games, he recorded 19 strikeouts in 21.2 innings.

Then, Romero would stay with the Cardinals organization until he was traded to the Brewers along with Dustin May this past August.

Matt Arnold on the Acquisition of Jojo Romero

When it comes to the additions of Romero and May, Matt Arnold had this to say at the MLB Trade Deadline.

“I think we did what we can to help the team, and when you’re in on a lot of stuff, there’s some things where you come up short,” Matt Arnold said after the trade deadline via MLB.com. “You just have to pick yourself up and dust yourself off, and do what you can to get the next thing. Ultimately, I think we were able to accomplish a lot over the last 48 hours to get some stuff done to really help the team.”

“The guys that we got are pretty battle-tested, experienced guys. They’ve pitched in some big games and they’re tough. I think they’re going to fit in very well.”

Brewers fans are about to see just how battle-tested Romero and May are.