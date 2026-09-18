Milwaukee Brewers’ Kyle Harrison Makes Honest Statement After Bad Start Vs. Pirates

Left-hander Kyle Harrison quickly went from one of the Milwaukee Brewers‘ best starting pitchers to a liability. The southpaw held a 2.79 ERA entering his final start of August. After four poor starts, beginning with his final August outing, the southpaw’s ERA rose to 4.25.

In his most recent start, Harrison allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits, two walks and two hit batters over 1 2/3 innings as the Brewers lost 7-4 to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday.

He allowed nine runs over 3 2/3 innings on Aug. 31, six runs (four earned) over 3 2/3 innings on Sept. 6 and four runs without completing an out on Sept. 12.

Harrison addressed his recent struggles following Thursday’s loss.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Kyle Harrison Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Pirates

“I’ll be straight up. It’s been tough. First time I’ve really gone through this; consecutive starts not really going my way,” Harrison said. “Definitely tough, but just looking at the routine within the work, it’s not going to change. I’m going to keep putting in the work and keep fighting. That’s all you can do. Go out there and compete. I thought the stuff was pretty good today, but anytime you hear about the free passes, a couple hit by pitches, it’s not a good thing.”

Overall, Harrison has posted a 4.25 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 136 strikeouts over 112 1/3 innings this season.

“We’re going to throw him in there again,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “I don’t know if it’ll be in the front end or in the middle. I think we’ve just got to make sure that the properties of his pitches get back.”

Milwaukee Brewers Lose Series Finale to Pirates

The Brewers lost 7-4 on Thursday after winning the first two games of the series against the Pirates.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single from David Hamilton.

Pirates rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead with an RBI double in the second inning.

Oneil Cruz drove in two more runs in the second inning with a two-run single. Cruz came around to score on a hit-by-pitch from Brandon Lowe.

The Brewers scored a run in the sixth on an error from Griffin. They added two more runs on the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Sal Frelick and a home run from Bo Naylor, lowering Pittsburgh’s lead to one.

Henry Davis hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, increasing the Pirates’ lead to 7-4.

The Pirates used six pitchers in the game. Right-hander Khristian Curtis allowed just one run over 3 1/3 innings en route to earning the win.

The Brewers are set to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Friday night. Milwaukee has already clinched the NL Central, meaning the club is just playing to keep the No. 1 seed in the NL at this point.