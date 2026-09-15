Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Cooper Pratt Decision Before Pirates Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are riding high as one of MLB’s top teams. Their 93-57 record is the best in the league, and they’ll have a chance to prove they belong with a new series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on deck. Amid this new series, a decision has been announced regarding Cooper Pratt.

Both teams have announced their probable starters, with Jacob Misiorowski taking the mound for the Brewers as Lake Bachar starts for the Pirates. Tuesday night’s game will begin at 4:40 PM Mountain Time, 6:40 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers News: Cooper Pratt Out, David Hamilton In

Before starting their series against the Pirates, the Brewers announced their roster for the first game.

The Brewers lineup today features a big change: Cooper Pratt is out while David Hamilton comes in.

“Brewers 9/15: G. Mitchell CF, J. Chourio LF, B. Turang 2B, W. Contreras C, J. Bauers 1B, C. Yelich DH, L. Lara RF. J. Ortiz SS, D. Hamilton 3B, J. Misiorowski SP,” the Underdog MLB account shared on social media prior to the September 15th match.

The 22-year-old Pratt is currently in his rookie season. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Hamilton is in his fourth year in the league.

Looking at Cooper Pratt & David Hamilton

Pratt has had an up-and-down season for the Brewers.

His offense has been fairly decent during his stints in the lineup. Pratt has played 64 games at shortstop in 2026. In those games, he has recorded 54 hits, 13 stolen bases, six doubles, two triples, 30 RBIs, and three home runs.

He is also batting .273.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has produced 76 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 25 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases in 112 games. Unlike Pratt, Hamilton brings some versatility with the positions that he plays.

During the 2026 season, Hamilton has started 13 games at second base, 79 at third base, and 33 at shortstop. For Tuesday night’s game, he will play third base while Joey Ortiz slides over to cover shortstop for the removed Pratt.

We are three weeks removed from when Pratt was benched during a series against the New York Mets.

Since then, Pratt has been a steady member of the Brewers lineup. However, with a long season nearing its end, it doesn’t hurt to give players an extra day of rest here and there.

The Brewers are playing some of their best baseball of the year right now, which is perfect timing with the playoffs around the corner.