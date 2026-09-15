Milwaukee Brewers News on Probable Pitchers Emerges Before Pittsburgh Pirates Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are continuing their September schedule on Tuesday, September 15th, 2026. They ended their Cincinnati Reds series on a low note, losing a close contest 3-4. Before starting their new series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Brewers news emerged involving Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, and Dustin May.

Game 1 of this series begins on Tuesday night at 4:40 PM Mountain Time, 6:40 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers News: Probable Pitchers Announced For Series Versus The Pittsburgh Pirates

Before the first pitch on Tuesday night against the Pirates, the Brewers announced their probable pitchers for the series.

Here is who will throw for both clubs:

September 15: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Lake Bachar

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Lake Bachar September 16: Logan Henderson vs. Jared Jones

Logan Henderson vs. Jared Jones September 17: Dustin May vs. TBD

The rotation looks set for this series against the Pirates. Misiorowski will pitch Tuesday, Roberto Clemente Day, with Henderson following up Wednesday, leaving May to pitch Thursday.

Looking at Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, & Dustin May

This rotation looks good for this series. Here’s how each pitcher has performed in the 2026 season and what their numbers are against the Pirates.

Jacob Misiorowski

“The Miz” is a 24-year-old starting pitcher who has had a Cy Young-worthy season.

In 27 starts, he has collected 236 strikeouts, one complete-game shutout, a 14-5 record, along with 18 quality starts, a 1.95 ERA, and a 0.80 WHIP in 161.1 innings pitched.

Misiorowski’s record against the Pirates batters is pretty good. In 48 at-bats, he has notched 18 strikeouts while only surrendering eight hits.

A potential weak spot for Misiorowski will be Konnor Griffin and Spencer Horwitz. No Pirates’ batter has recorded more than two hits against Misiorowski.

On the flip side, Misiorowski has had Oneil Cruz’s number. He has struck him out six times out of eight at-bats.

Logan Henderson

After starting five games in 2025, the 24-year-old Henderson has come into his own in 2026.

In 16 starts this year, he has collected 99 strikeouts, a 10-3 record, a 2.34 ERA, and a 0.78 WHIP. Additionally, Henderson has seven quality starts and 88.1 innings pitched.

Overall, Henderson has been solid against the Pirates. He has done an excellent job, limiting the Pirates to four hits (two of them home runs), and three walks in 25 at-bats.

Cruz and Jacob Gonzalez are the only two batters to hit a home run off Henderson. Alternatively, Henderson has done his best work on the mound against Horwitz and Jared Triolo. In nine combined plate appearances, they have earned one walk and one strikeout.

Dustin May

May is the oldest starter in the rotation at 29 years old.

He has started 28 games and recorded 133 strikeouts, 13 quality starts, and one complete-game shutout. May has also pitched 138.1 innings.

May’s results against the Pirates have been a mixed bag. While he has faced the Pirates more than Misiorowski and Henderson, he has also given up more hits (18), walks (12), RBIs (11), and home runs (4).

Bryan Reynolds and Cruz have both been struck out four times by May. Meanwhile, Brandon Lowe has fired three home runs off seven at-bats against May.

Given the struggles that May has had against some of these batters, don’t be surprised if he pitches a shorter game in his start against the Pirates.

All-in-all, this looks like a pitching rotation that is ready to win baseball games.