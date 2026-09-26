Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio News Before Cardinals Game

The Milwaukee Brewers are about to play the second game of their series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brice Turang and Abner Uribe helped contribute to their 8-4 victory on Friday night. Additionally, the Milwaukee Brewers‘ news of the day involves Jackson Chourio.

The Brewers are looking for win number 102 of the season and are turning to Dustin May on the mound to help them get there. The September 26th game is scheduled for 5:10 PM Mountain Time, 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

You can watch Saturday’s game on Brewers TV and Cardinals TV.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio News Before Second St. Louis Cardinals Game

Before the second game in this Cardinals series, the Brewers announced their starting lineup. The lineup news includes Chourio and Yelich.

Here is the lineup that the Brewers announced before Saturday’s game:

Starting Pitcher: Dustin May

The biggest change today is adding Chourio and removing Yelich. Brandon Lockridge and Gary Sanchez are also coming into the lineup. Joey Ortiz and Sal Frelick are out.

The 22-year-old Chourio has put together an impressive season, while the 34-year-old DH has worked hard and deserves a night off the starting lineup.

Looking At Jackson Chourio & Christian Yelich

Chourio has enjoyed a great third season in his very young MLB career.

In 125 games, Chourio has collected 25 home runs, 27 doubles, 72 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. Additionally, he has a .286 batting average along with a .347 on-base percentage.

Chourio has five years left on his eight-year, $82 million contract.

Yelich has had an equally impressive year.

The 14-year MLB veteran has played 116 games this year. Yelich has collected 103 hits, 23 doubles, two triples, 58 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 12 home runs.

Yelich has two more years left on his contract, during which he will earn $26 million per year.

With the playoffs just around the corner, it makes sense to manage the workload of both Yelich and Chourio.

If the Brewers are going to walk away from their Cardinals series with a win, and end the year with a World Series title, they will need both of these players in tip-top shape.