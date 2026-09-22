Milwaukee Brewers Announce Luis Lara News Before Phillies Game

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the home stretch of their season. After taking care of business against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, they enjoyed a day off on Monday before turning to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, September 22nd. However, they announced Luis Lara news before the first game of their final three-game series against their NL opponent.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026, Dustin May will hit the mound for the Brewers, with Zach Wheeler getting the ball for the Phillies. The game will start at 4:40 PM Mountain Time, 5:40 PM Central Time, and 6:40 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Luis Lara News Before Game 1 Of Philadelphia Phillies Series

Prior to the first pitch of their Tuesday game against the Phillies, the Brewers announced their lineup for the game. Featured among a list of changes is news regarding Lara.

“Brewers 9/22: G. Mitchell CF J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers 1B C. Yelich DH L. Lara RF C. Pratt SS D. Hamilton 3B D. May SP,” the Underdog MLB X account shared the Brewers’ news on social media.

As the announcement shows, Lara is back in the lineup. For their first game against the Phillies, the 21-year-old will play RF and bat seventh.

The only other major lineup change for the game is the inclusion of David Hamilton with Joey Ortiz coming out.

Looking At Luis Lara’s Defensive Impact

Lara is not the kind of player that will wow you with his offense.

In fact, in his 57 MLB games, he has garnered only 44 hits, eight doubles, two triples, and one home run. He hasn’t blown the doors off with his bat, but he’s arguably made a bigger impact with his glove.

In just over a month, Lara earned MLB Play of the Week twice.

The first instance came on August 10th.

“AIR LARA Luis Lara takes home @MLB. Play of the Week honors for his heroics in Sunday’s win,” the MLB announced in August.

The second time was earlier in September.

“For the SECOND time this year, Luis Lara has been awarded @MLB‘s Play of the Week!” the MLB announced on September 14th, 2026.

It takes more than some highlight reel plays to be considered a good defensive player. However, he will need to work together with the coaching staff to help round out his all-around defensive game.

Not only that, but it never hurts to make sure that you are playing your best offensive game too. There is a lot to like about Lara’s game and hopefully for Brewers fans, this is just the beginning.