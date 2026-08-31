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Milwaukee Brewers Make Gary Sanchez Announcement Before 4-Game Cubs Series

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Gary Sanchez
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Milwaukee Brewers make Gary Sanchez announcement before Chicago Cubs series

The Milwaukee Brewers came up short on the sweep, but they still got the best of the Texas Rangers. As they put them in the rearview mirror, they set their sights on the Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, they have made an announcement on Gary Sanchez.

The first of a four-game series against the Cubs is on Monday night. Clay Holmes will start for the Cubs while Kyle Harrison gets the ball for the Brewers. The game will be broadcast at 6:40 PM Central Time, 7:40 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Gary Sanchez Announcement

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Gary Sanchez #99 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Their final game against the Rangers didn’t end the way they wanted it to. Instead of walking away with a sweep, the Rangers came up with a 7-4 victory.

Ezequiel Duran knocked a solo home run as part of the Rangers’ offensive effort.

However, the Brewers made an announcement during the game regarding Sanchez.

200 for the Kraken,” the Brewers shared

The graphic the social media team shared was of Sanchez reaching 200 career home runs. On Sunday night’s game, Sanchez recorded one walk and two RBIs along with his home run from three at-bats.

Looking at Gary Sanchez

Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 12: Gary Sánchez #99 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the 11th inning at Petco Park on August 12, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sanchez is a 33-year-old catcher for the Brewers.

He has played 76 games this year. In those games, Sanchez has 41 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 34 RBIs, and 11 home runs. Additionally, he has a .207 batting average and a .347 on-base percentage.

Before the Brewers, Sanchez spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees.

Pat Murphy on Gary Sanchez

Texas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 30: Dustin May #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers hands the ball to manager Pat Murphy #00 as he is removed from the game against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning at American Family Field on August 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Following his standout performance, Pat Murphy spoke glowingly about Sanchez following the team’s loss.

“He’s underrated on this club, for sure,” Murphy said via Hunter Baumgart’s social media clip. “I know it (200th career home run) was on his mind for the last 10 days, or however long it’s been since his last one. Really happy for him.”

“The club reacted in the dugout as good as they have all year. Really happy for Gary because they love him.”

Anytime a player hits a career milestone during a game, it’s a cause for celebration. Especially one its one like this and it happens to a 12-year MLB veteran like Sanchez.

One way or another, Sanchez is a big part of this club, even if he hasn’t dressed for every single game. This kind of team mentality will help the Brewers make it far.

They need all hands on deck for the rest of the season and the playoffs. That makes this Sanchez news a sight for sore eyes.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Make Gary Sanchez Announcement Before 4-Game Cubs Series

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