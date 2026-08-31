Milwaukee Brewers Make Gary Sanchez Announcement Before 4-Game Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers came up short on the sweep, but they still got the best of the Texas Rangers. As they put them in the rearview mirror, they set their sights on the Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, they have made an announcement on Gary Sanchez.

The first of a four-game series against the Cubs is on Monday night. Clay Holmes will start for the Cubs while Kyle Harrison gets the ball for the Brewers. The game will be broadcast at 6:40 PM Central Time, 7:40 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Gary Sanchez Announcement

Their final game against the Rangers didn’t end the way they wanted it to. Instead of walking away with a sweep, the Rangers came up with a 7-4 victory.

Ezequiel Duran knocked a solo home run as part of the Rangers’ offensive effort.

However, the Brewers made an announcement during the game regarding Sanchez.

“200 for the Kraken,” the Brewers shared.

The graphic the social media team shared was of Sanchez reaching 200 career home runs. On Sunday night’s game, Sanchez recorded one walk and two RBIs along with his home run from three at-bats.

Looking at Gary Sanchez

Sanchez is a 33-year-old catcher for the Brewers.

He has played 76 games this year. In those games, Sanchez has 41 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 34 RBIs, and 11 home runs. Additionally, he has a .207 batting average and a .347 on-base percentage.

Before the Brewers, Sanchez spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees.

Pat Murphy on Gary Sanchez

Following his standout performance, Pat Murphy spoke glowingly about Sanchez following the team’s loss.

“He’s underrated on this club, for sure,” Murphy said via Hunter Baumgart’s social media clip. “I know it (200th career home run) was on his mind for the last 10 days, or however long it’s been since his last one. Really happy for him.”

“The club reacted in the dugout as good as they have all year. Really happy for Gary because they love him.”

Anytime a player hits a career milestone during a game, it’s a cause for celebration. Especially one its one like this and it happens to a 12-year MLB veteran like Sanchez.

One way or another, Sanchez is a big part of this club, even if he hasn’t dressed for every single game. This kind of team mentality will help the Brewers make it far.

They need all hands on deck for the rest of the season and the playoffs. That makes this Sanchez news a sight for sore eyes.