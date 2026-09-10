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Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement After Cubs Sweep

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Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers
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Milwaukee Brewers make Jackson Chourio announcement following their sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off another win against the Chicago Cubs last night. They swept the Cubs, largely thanks to Jackson Chourio’s contributions.

Games 1 & 2 were much tighter than the 8-6 win on Wednesday night suggested at times. Logan Henderson recorded his 10th win of the season, while William Contreras, Brice Turang, and Christian Yelich all pitched in to help push the team into victory.

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Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement Following Chicago Cubs Sweep

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 07: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an two RBI single against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at American Family Field on September 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Following their sweep of the Cubs, the Brewers made an announcement regarding Chourio.

“Jackson Chourio put on a SHOW during this three-game sweep 👇

🔵 8 Hits
🔵 2 HR
🔵 6 RBI
🔵 4 Runs,” the team announced shortly after winning Game 3 versus the Cubs.

Chourio has been one of the best players that the Brewers have had over this stretch of baseball. On Wednesday night, he put together a three-hit, two-RBI, one-run performance.

The Brewers shared another post about Chourio, this one focusing on his hits.

“Jackson Chourio has seven hits in the last 24+ hours… …it’s the third inning,” the team posted during Wednesday night’s game.

The 22-year-old slugger is putting together another brilliant season for the Brewers.

Looking at Jackson Chourio’s Season

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 07: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers is dunked by Abner Uribe #45 and Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers after a game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on September 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Chourio is on fire right now.

Not only was the young star brilliant against the Cubs, but he’s been doing that all year long.

Chourio is five RBIs and three stolen bases away from his third consecutive 20-HR, 70-RBI, 20-SB season. In 112 games, he has recorded 135 hits, 23 home runs, 65 RBI, and 17 stolen bases.

Additionally, the three-year MLB outfielder has a .290 batting average and a .346 on-base percentage.

Chourio is second on the team in WAR (3.8) and offensive WAR (17.1).

Jackson Chourio Comments on His Recent Performances

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated by Cooper Pratt #12 after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Following their Game 2 victory, Chourio spoke to reporters about his recent performances. What he said should get fans excited for the upcoming playoffs.

“Like I said before, I like to play with that pressure,” Chourio said through interpreter Daniel de Mondesert via Steve Megargee. “I think the adrenaline takes my game to another level. Thanks to God for getting solid contact there on that swing. Sometimes I feel like I was born for those moments.”

“I like the pressure that those moments bring. I don’t know why, but I know I enjoy them.”

That much is evident from how Chourio has been swinging the bat in these games. It also must have them chomping at the bit at what could be in store during the playoffs, where every game is a high-pressure, must-win contest.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement After Cubs Sweep

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