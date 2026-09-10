Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement After Cubs Sweep

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off another win against the Chicago Cubs last night. They swept the Cubs, largely thanks to Jackson Chourio’s contributions.

Games 1 & 2 were much tighter than the 8-6 win on Wednesday night suggested at times. Logan Henderson recorded his 10th win of the season, while William Contreras, Brice Turang, and Christian Yelich all pitched in to help push the team into victory.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement Following Chicago Cubs Sweep

Following their sweep of the Cubs, the Brewers made an announcement regarding Chourio.

“Jackson Chourio put on a SHOW during this three-game sweep 👇

🔵 8 Hits

🔵 2 HR

🔵 6 RBI

🔵 4 Runs,” the team announced shortly after winning Game 3 versus the Cubs.

Chourio has been one of the best players that the Brewers have had over this stretch of baseball. On Wednesday night, he put together a three-hit, two-RBI, one-run performance.

The Brewers shared another post about Chourio, this one focusing on his hits.

“Jackson Chourio has seven hits in the last 24+ hours… …it’s the third inning,” the team posted during Wednesday night’s game.

The 22-year-old slugger is putting together another brilliant season for the Brewers.

Looking at Jackson Chourio’s Season

Chourio is on fire right now.

Not only was the young star brilliant against the Cubs, but he’s been doing that all year long.

Chourio is five RBIs and three stolen bases away from his third consecutive 20-HR, 70-RBI, 20-SB season. In 112 games, he has recorded 135 hits, 23 home runs, 65 RBI, and 17 stolen bases.

Additionally, the three-year MLB outfielder has a .290 batting average and a .346 on-base percentage.

Chourio is second on the team in WAR (3.8) and offensive WAR (17.1).

Jackson Chourio Comments on His Recent Performances

Following their Game 2 victory, Chourio spoke to reporters about his recent performances. What he said should get fans excited for the upcoming playoffs.

“Like I said before, I like to play with that pressure,” Chourio said through interpreter Daniel de Mondesert via Steve Megargee. “I think the adrenaline takes my game to another level. Thanks to God for getting solid contact there on that swing. Sometimes I feel like I was born for those moments.”

“I like the pressure that those moments bring. I don’t know why, but I know I enjoy them.”

That much is evident from how Chourio has been swinging the bat in these games. It also must have them chomping at the bit at what could be in store during the playoffs, where every game is a high-pressure, must-win contest.