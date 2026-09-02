Milwaukee Brewers Promote Emerging 20-Year-Old Player During Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers tied up their series with the Chicago Cubs off the bats of William Contreras and Christian Yelich. With the series tied 1-1, the Brewers emerge with news about Dariel Jaquez.

Game 3 takes place on September 2nd, 2026. The Wednesday night game starts at 5:40 PM Mountain Time, 6:40 PM Central Time, or 7:40 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote 20-Year-Old Player

Prior to the second game of the series being played, the Brewers announced a move regarding Jaquez.

The Brewers promoted Jaquez, according to the MiLB Transactions Log: “RHP Dariel Jaquez assigned to Wilson Warbirds from ACL Brewers.”

Jaquez is a 19-year-old pitcher within the Brewers organization.

Looking at Dariel Jaquez

Jaquez has had a rougher 2026 season than in 2025.

The Brewers originally signed Jaquez to a minor league contract in January 2024. Since then, he has played two seasons within the organization.

His first year with the team, he played nine games in the Dominican Summer League. In those games, Jaquez recorded 29 strikeouts and one save in 31 innings. Additionally, he finished the year with a 1.74 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP.

However, he struggled in 2026.

Jaquez went from nine to 21 games played. In those games, he collected 26 strikeouts and one hold in 28 innings.

However, he also went from 16 walks in 2025 to 42 walks in 2026. Jaquez also got into run trouble by surrendering one earned run per inning pitched.

Looking at Dariel Jaquez’s Future With the Milwaukee Brewers

Now that Jaquez has been promoted to the Brewers’ Single-A affiliate, he has a clean slate. It’s his time to impress the organization and prove that he belongs.

He clearly has something to offer, as he demonstrated during his first season with the team.

Will Jaquez make his mark as a starter or reliever? He has had a mixed role with the organization. In 2025, he started six of nine games while starting only five of 12 this year.

He might be better served as a starter than a reliever. However, considering the time of year, Jaquez will likely be used as a reliever. But the team has flexibility, and he could be used as a long arm.

At the very least, he could be slowly built up to take a starter’s load, either over the final stretch of the season or during the offseason.

One way or another, Jaquez could be an interesting pitcher to keep tabs on over the rest of the year.