Recent Milwaukee Brewers Player Suddenly Cut by New Team

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays made a handful of roster moves.

One of them included a pitcher who has logged a handful of innings for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

Speaking to the Milwaukee Brewers right now, their final series of the year is against the St. Louis Cardinals, and they will have the chance to get some guys off their feet over the final weekend of the season with a first-round bye and home-field advantage locked up.

It’s been a great season for the Brewers (their best in franchise history, in fact).

Anyway, the player who was recently cut by his new team (the Rays) is Jake Woodford.

Tampa Bay Rays DFA Jake Woodford

According to several sources, Jake Woodford has been designated for assignment by the Rays.

The move is also reflected on the MLB.com transactions tracker.

Pitcher Manuel Rodriguez has been reinstated from the IL, which is what bumps Woodford off the 28-man.

Woodford has pitched for three teams in 2026, and over 27.2 total IP, his ERA sits at 7.81, so it hasn’t been the most productive season of his 7-year career.

The 29-year-old now enters DFA limbo, where the most likely outcome is being outrighted unless another club claims Woodford off waivers.

Inside Woodford’s Brief Brewers Stint

Of the 27+ innings he’s pitched this season, 23.1 of Woodford’s innings in 2026 have come with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Across those 23+ IP, Woodford allowed 18 earned runs and struck out 20 batters.

He was mainly used as a ‘mop-up’ type of reliever, and the Brewers utilized him in a role to eat up innings.

In every MLB season he’s pitched in since 2023, Woodford has posted an ERA of 6.00+.

Across his 7-year career, his pitching record is 11-17 with a 5.36 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 283+ innings.