Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Released 24-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

The Milwaukee Brewers have a huge series on their schedule this week against the Chicago Cubs.

If the Brewers either split the series, pick up a series win, or sweep the Cubs, the NL Central might be wrapped up for the Brew Crew, as they currently hold an eight-game lead over the Cubbies.

Before the Cubs series began, Milwaukee announced a roster move on a 24-year-old pitcher, which may not grab headlines, but is still important within the organization.

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Milwaukee Brewers Released Pitcher Jose Nova From Organization

On Monday, August 31st, pitcher Jose Nova was released by the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

MiLB.com wrote: “Wisconsin Timber Rattlers released RHP Jose Nova.”

The Timber Rattlers are the High-A affiliate of the Brewers.

Nova, 24, has pitched 23 innings with Wisconsin this season and has an ugly ERA of 16.83 (43 earned runs allowed). He’s from La Descubierta, Dominican Republic, and has been in the Brewers organization since 2024, which is when his professional career began.

He has not made is past High-A in his career, but is now free to sign with any MLB organization that may want to take a chance on him.

Across 78.1 total innings in the minors, Jose Nova has allowed 74 earned runs (8.50 ERA), and recorded 98 strikeouts. His K numbers are obviously pretty solid, but Nova’s 75 walks in the 78+ total innings in the minors are a huge concern.

His lifetime WHIP in the minors is 2.055, which will lead to any player needing to find a new home quickly.

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