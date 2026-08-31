New York Mets Announce Mark Vientos News Before Rays Series

The New York Mets are beginning a new series in Major League Baseball on Monday, August 31.

They have a date with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (on the road). While the Mets are out of playoff contention, they still have a chance to play spoiler the rest of the season when playing teams in playoff position.

Before their series with the Rays, the New York Mets announced a notable Mark Vientos decision.

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Mark Vientos Activated Off IL Before Rays Series

Good news for the New York Mets!

They will get to see Mark Vientos back in action for the remainder of the season, which will likely be a factor in his status with the club in 2027.

He is batting cleanup in his first game off the IL on Monday.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Vientos):

“Vientos has been out since early July with a fractured right hand, but he’s been cleared to return after going 9-for-23 with five home runs in seven rehab contest, which includes a three-homer game at Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. The 26-year-old is starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup Monday against the Rays.”

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Taking a Look At Mark Vientos This Season

Mark Vientos has played all over the diamond for the New York Mets this season. That’s not necessarily his fault, as the Mets have been littered with injuries all season, but it may have an impact on his offense.

Across 237 at-bats, his bWAR is -1.2, and he’s batting .211 with 11 home runs, 25 runs scored, and 35 RBI. His OPS+ is 78 in 2026.

Vientos had somewhat of a breakout campaign in 2024 with 27 home runs in 111 games, but Vientos hasn’t really been the same at the plate since.

In 194 games since the 2024 season, Vientos has 28 total home runs and has had back-to-back seasons of a below-average OPS+.

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