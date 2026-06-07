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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Milwaukee Brewers Announcing Deal With Athletics

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 26: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to members of the media before a game against the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at American Family Field on March 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers will continue their series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

They are coming off a 9-7 win on Friday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Brewers announced that they had made a trade with the Athletics.

A’s Communications wrote: “The A’s have traded RHP Joel Kuhnel to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations.”

Kuhnel is in the middle of his sixth MLB season.

He has gone 1-2 with a 4.21 ERA in 25 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Athletics-Brewers Trade

GettyJoel Kuhnel #47 of the Athletics pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sutter Health Park on May 12, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

Adam McCalvy: “The banged-up Brewers have made a trade: Acquired right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel from the A’s in exchange for cash. To make room on the 40-man, Quinn Priester was transferred to the 60-day IL.”

Curt Hogg: “The Brewers have acquired RHP Joel Kuhnel from the Athletics for cash. Kuhnel, who has a 4.21 ERA, 3.97 FIP and four saves in 25 appearances this year, was with the Brewers for two stints in 2024 but never appeared in a game. Third time should be the charm.”

@smichaelis234: “I thought Kuhnel was super interesting when they acquired him in 2024, so I like this. He’s got more ability to generate whiffs than his strikeout rate would lead you to believe.”

GettyJoel Kuhnel #47 of the Athletics throws a pitch against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Citi Field on April 12, 2026 in New York City.

Hunter Baumgardt: “The Brewers have acquired RHP Joel Kuhnel from the A’s in exchange for cash. Kuhnel went 1-2 with a 4.21 ERA and 4 saves in 25 relief appearances with the Athletics this season. He was in the Brewers organization from June-July of 2024 but did not appear in a game.”

@AndrewFlora1: “Could be a sleeper pick up this year”

@LombardiLocks: “The Brewers will make Joel Kuhnel look like prime DeGrom”

@wisconsian2: “Athletics lost the trade already”

Brewers Right Now

GettyManager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on before game two of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on October 06, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brewers are currently 38-23 in 61 games, which has them at the top of the National League Central.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 17-10 in 27 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Rockies, the Brewers will visit the Athletics on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Milwaukee Brewers Announcing Deal With Athletics

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