TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Milwaukee Brewers Announcing Deal With Athletics

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers will continue their series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

They are coming off a 9-7 win on Friday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Brewers announced that they had made a trade with the Athletics.

A’s Communications wrote: “The A’s have traded RHP Joel Kuhnel to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations.”

Kuhnel is in the middle of his sixth MLB season.

He has gone 1-2 with a 4.21 ERA in 25 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Athletics-Brewers Trade

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

Adam McCalvy: “The banged-up Brewers have made a trade: Acquired right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel from the A’s in exchange for cash. To make room on the 40-man, Quinn Priester was transferred to the 60-day IL.”

Curt Hogg: “The Brewers have acquired RHP Joel Kuhnel from the Athletics for cash. Kuhnel, who has a 4.21 ERA, 3.97 FIP and four saves in 25 appearances this year, was with the Brewers for two stints in 2024 but never appeared in a game. Third time should be the charm.”

@smichaelis234: “I thought Kuhnel was super interesting when they acquired him in 2024, so I like this. He’s got more ability to generate whiffs than his strikeout rate would lead you to believe.”

Hunter Baumgardt: “The Brewers have acquired RHP Joel Kuhnel from the A’s in exchange for cash. Kuhnel went 1-2 with a 4.21 ERA and 4 saves in 25 relief appearances with the Athletics this season. He was in the Brewers organization from June-July of 2024 but did not appear in a game.”

@AndrewFlora1: “Could be a sleeper pick up this year”

@LombardiLocks: “The Brewers will make Joel Kuhnel look like prime DeGrom”

@wisconsian2: “Athletics lost the trade already”

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are currently 38-23 in 61 games, which has them at the top of the National League Central.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 17-10 in 27 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Rockies, the Brewers will visit the Athletics on Monday.