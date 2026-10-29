Pat Murphy Praises Brewers Fans After Winning 2026 World Series

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy praised the team’s fans after his squad won the 2026 World Series on Wednesday night.

Murphy’s Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5 of the World Series as they won the best-of-seven World Series by a final tally of 4-1.

This is the first World Series championship in Brewers history, and Murphy is thrilled that he could help bring the Commissioner’s Trophy to the team’s incredible fans, who were there thick and thin for the team throughout what was the best season in franchise history.

Pat Murphy Praises Brewers Fans

Speaking to the media after Milwaukee won the 2026 World Series over the Rays, Murphy showered praise on the team’s fans.

“We didn’t get picked to win the division by one outlet. We didn’t get picked to win over 85 games by anybody… but those fans of ours, they picked us,” Murphy said.

Pat Murphy Showers Brewers With Praise

Just as much as Murphy has love for his team’s fans, the Brewers manager also has love for his team, and he spoke about them in glowing terms following Game 5.

“This group of guys right here, the 2026 team, will be remembered forever — and they deserve that because they were a team. They’re not worried about their own stats. No one cares about that. They care about coming together and winning tonight,” Murphy said.

With Milwaukee’s World Series win, Murphy has officially entered legend status in Wisconsin sports history by becoming the first and only manager to lead the team to a World Series victory.

He is one, if not the best, managers in the game today, and he is someone whose players always play hard for him, even if he can be tough to play for sometimes, as he is known for benching players if they do not live up to the Brewers’ standards.

But whatever Murphy is doing, it’s working, as the Brewers are your 2026 World Series champions, and Murphy is one of the biggest reasons why they got the job done.

Now the question is: Can the Brewers run it back in 2027 and win it all again?