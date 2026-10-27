Pat Murphy Praises Traveling Brewers Fans for Support in Tampa

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy praised the team’s traveling fans for showing unbelievable support on the road.

The Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 in Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field.

But while the building belongs to the Rays, it felt almost like a home game for Milwaukee, as thousands of their fans traveled down to Tampa to fill the seats, something that was not lost on Murphy or the Milwaukee players.

Pat Murphy Praises Brewers Fans

Speaking to the media after Milwaukee beat Tampa Bay 10-1 in Game 3 of the World Series, Murphy praised the team’s traveling fans for the support they showed their team on the road.

“It was unbelievable. Our players felt it, and they’ll tell you about it. Our players looked around and were like, ‘Wow.’ You could tell during introductions there was a lot of people here for the Brewers, and that’s a statement about how much this team has captured the hearts of the people of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, all the Brewers fans. It was amazing, the level of support we got tonight. I mean, it was incredible,” Murphy said.

Brewers Closing in on World Series

The Brewers are now one win away from capturing the franchise’s first-ever World Series as they have a 3-0 lead in the Fall Classic. On Tuesday, Milwaukee will have a chance to win it all for good when they battle Tampa Bay in Game 4 of the World Series.

The Brewers were the best team in the league during the regular season, and they have been, by far, the best team in the postseason, too.

After enjoying a first-round bye, the Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the NLDS before sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Now, they have a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Rays in the World Series and are one more win away from sweeping them to win it all.

But the Brewers know the Rays aren’t going to go down without a fight, and that’s why Murphy will have his players prepared for their toughest test yet in Game 4.